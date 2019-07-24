By RUSTY PRAY
Sun Correspondent
One of the fantasies seniors hold dear to their hearts in that Brad Jr. and Buffy will be happy to inherit all the stuff their parents have collected over a zillion years.
Not so.
The kids don’t want your stuff.
Even though he’s a collector of a different stripe, Ken Klein got that message pretty early on. So, he has relieved his children of the burden of his paraphernalia.
He has set up the Art & History Gallery on Sullivan Street in Punta Gorda. What he has collected over 55 years goes beyond the odd Barbie doll from the ’60s or the baseball card collection with the Art Mahaffey rookie card.
He has cool stuff, curio stuff — old, rare stuff. First editions, for instance, including a copy of “Huckleberry Finn” signed by Mark Twain. Historical documents. A Franklin typewriter with a round keyboard. A working gramophone. A propeller. A robotic Rocky who throws punches to “Eye of the Tiger.”
He has art — A bi-plane and sailboat made of copper that are weather vanes. A huge canvas of a surfer. A wicker heron. He has contracted with local artists to exhibit. He is actively looking for consignments and does buy artifacts.
“I’ve been collecting things my whole life — mostly historical documents and stuff like that,” he said as Remi, his tiny dog, helped organize pieces for show on a glass shelf. “I was going to give it to my kids, but neither of my kids wants it.
“So, I figured what the heck. I decided to give it a try. So far, everyone who has come in has really liked the stuff because it is different. They especially like the old stuff, the historical documents. There’s just not a lot of places that have them, and I’ve got a lot of them.”
Klein, bearded, bespectacled, moved here from Michigan going on two years ago. He set up shop at 312 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda — the Purple House — in May. He was still working on stocking the rooms and lining up artists when he paused to chat on a recent Monday.
He took a visitor on an impromptu tour that began in a small room with a glass case and pictures of old, dead presidents on the walls. The first editions include “Peter Pan in Kensington Garden” by J.M. Barrie, the “Wonderful World of Oz,” Hemingway’s “Old Man and the Sea,” the signed copy of Huck Finn.
“I have hundreds of books,” Klein said. “I have hundreds of documents.”
He has buttons and buckles from Custer’s Last Stand. He has a blunderbuss, those short-barreled, large-bored guns with flared muzzles that pirates used to pack. He has a Civil War-era revolver.
The blunderbuss “comes from the 1600s, the Ottoman Empire, and has sterling silver inlay.”
The gramophone, circa 19th century and complete with flaring horn, plays wax cylinders. It still works.
He has a ticket to the Andrew Johnson impeachment proceedings. It probably won’t get you in.
“You look at all the different stuff, and it’s just amazing,” Klein said. “I can’t help myself. I just love all this stuff.
“There’s just something about it that turns my crank.”
