Scene from 'In the Dark'

This is a still from the short film, “In the Dark,” which will be featured at the short film festival at the Military Heritage Museum.

Punta Gorda has been chosen as one of the cities where the 40th anniversary of Asbury Shorts USA will be celebrated, announced executive producer Nanette Leonard.

Leonard, who is also executive director of the Punta Gorda Short Film Festival held in March each year, said Asbury Shorts USA director Doug LeClaire will host the anniversary event on Nov. 12 at the Military Heritage Museum theater.

There, he will share stories and present “a hand-picked retrospective lineup from audience favorite films over the past 40 years,” she said.

Asbury Shorts was founded by LeClaire in 1981 to expose local area college films to the general public.


The first show was in Long Island, New York. In 1987, it was moved to Haft Auditorium on the campus of the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan for nine years.

Later, its format and entertainment focus changed as the Asbury Shorts staff pursued major international award-winning independent films.

Leonard said this was done to give independent filmmakers a platform that was lost when movie theaters stopped showing short films at the beginning of feature presentations.

The Asbury Short Film concert “gives filmmakers the opportunity to have their films shown on the big screen and not on a small YouTube screen,” Leonard explained.

It costs a lot of money for independent filmmakers to create their short films. “Some mortgage their homes for a three-minute short,” she added.

Various cities in the U.S. and other nations have hosted Asbury Short Film Concerts, including the Museum of Arts in Boston; Lakeshore Theater in Chicago; Summer Stage in Central Park; Royal Festival Hall in England; Algonquin Arts Theatre in New Jersey; Director’s Guild Theater in Manhattan; the Leminske Theater in Berlin; Osprey Arts in Nova Scotia; and the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.

