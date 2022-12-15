NORTH PORT — A petition opposing development at Warm Mineral Springs has gathered more than 1,000 signatures online.
The petition page on Change.org refers to Warm Mineral Springs as a “prehistoric and natural treasure,” and further claimed that the park housing the springs is under threat from a “disastrous proposal” for building development.
The proposal in question is a public-private partnership between North Port, which owns Warm Mineral Springs, and the recently formed Warm Mineral Springs Development Group, LLC.
“The city of North Port is working at lightning speed to push this proposal through, even though the taxpayers and local residents are vehemently opposed to this,” the petition read.
The partnership would see the two entities invest a combined $18 million in repairs and renovations for buildings on 21 acres of the park, including the existing admissions building, restaurant and cyclorama — all of which received extensive damage during Hurricane Ian.
After the completion of the project’s first part, WMS would receive the deed to roughly 62 acres of park land. The transfer would be structured as a 99-year lease valued at roughly $300,000.
A final deal has not yet been announced, but WMS Development Group’s proposal was approved as qualifying as a P3 program by the City Commission in November.
Residents who signed the petition said that they feared overdevelopment in the second phase of the project, which is anticipated to include “a 250 room resort hotel, condominiums, wellness center, medical offices, (and) a museum” on the grounds.
“Warm Mineral Springs is the only hot water spring in Florida and is the city’s main natural and cultural attraction and must be protected at all costs,” the petition read.
Petition organizers like Joan San Iwin and Theresa Pratt were among local residents who previously attended meetings of the City Commission and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Council to voice their opposition to further construction at Warm Mineral Springs.
On her comment in the petition, Pratt spoke about how she has benefitted from the Springs’ waters to treat her own aches and pains.
“I do not want large buildings erected on the property that may potentially pollute and damage the Springs,” Pratt wrote.
City Commissioners have previously responded to concerns raised by noting the rising costs of maintenance and repair at Warm Mineral Springs and the need to seek outside funding to afford its continued operation.
“We don’t have the taxpayer dollars to do it,” City Commissioner Debbie McDowell said in November.
The City Commission recently passed a resolution to update language in a letter to state legislators, asking them to support Warm Mineral Springs and Little Salt Springs as designees for the Department Environmental Protection’s Outstanding Florida Springs program.
The commission received one online-submitted comment from local resident Robin Sanvicente about the resolution, asking how much of the park would be designated such as claiming that development on park land risked pollution to the waters.
“As outlined in the resolution, you obviously know the difference and sensitivity of Warm Mineral Springs,” Sanvicente wrote.
The City Commission also recently voted 4-1 to discontinue its park management contract with National and State Park Concessions and temporarily take over direct management of Warm Mineral Springs.
City Manager Jerome Fletcher said that the arrangement would last until the P3 agreement is signed and gets off the ground.
