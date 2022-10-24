Red tide

Sarasota County has placed signs at area beaches were red tide algae has been detected in the last week, including this sign at Caspersen Beach near Venice.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

Toxic red tide concentrations appear to drifting south.

The Mote Marine Laboratory report on beach conditions Sunday indicated beachgoers complained of “slight respiratory irritations” from Nokomis Beach south to Manasota Key.


Email: steve.reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments