Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed into law SB 606, dubbed the “Boating Safety Act of 2022.” The bill will amend portions of Florida Statute 327 known as the Florida Vessel Safety Law. All 13 pages (yes, I said 13) will be phased in throughout this year and next.
Although I applaud the efforts of our governor, in my opinion the bill falls short of addressing the real issue. The elephant in the room that we absolutely refuse to address is the substandard educational requirements currently in place to operate a vessel in Florida.
Many of us are familiar with our current requirement: To operate a motorboat of 10 horsepower or greater, Florida law requires anyone who was born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, to successfully complete an approved boating safety course and obtain a boating safety education identification card (BSEIC) issued by the FWC.
SB 606 does a fine job at one thing — masterfully evading the real issue, which is that the boating education requirement process in Florida is broken. Let’s take a look at a few highlights of this new law.
The Boating Safety Act of 2022 will require approved boating safety courses and temporary certificate examinations to include components about the benefits of engine cutoff switches for motorboats and personal watercraft. This is a good area to reinforce.
The law will also require the program to address the dangers associated with passengers riding on “a seat back, gunwale, transom, bow, motor cover, or any other vessel area” not designed for seating and the dangers associated with people falling overboard as well as the operation of boats near people in the water.
Really? I guess we should add this topic to driver education to caution new drivers not to allow people to sit on the hood of the car while they are driving down the road.
Also addressed in the law is a topic that is past due for some oversight: Requirements to improve livery vessel safety. A livery vessel is defined as a vessel that is leased, rented, or chartered to another for a fee.
The new law states that a livery may not knowingly lease, hire, or rent vessels:
• when the number of persons intending to use the vessel exceeds the number considered to constitute a maximum safety load for the vessel,
• when the horsepower of the motor exceeds the capacity of the vessel,
• when the vessel does not contain required safety equipment,
• when the vessel is not seaworthy,
• when the vessel is equipped with a motor of 10 horsepower or greater, unless the livery provides required pre-rental or pre-ride instruction, which must be provided by a person who has successfully completed a boater safety course approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and state, or the renter presents photographic identification and a valid BSEIC to the livery, or meets one of the listed exemptions.
I applaud the efforts of our state government to highlight areas that need improvement. But once again, we are trying to patch the problem instead of fixing the broken process. And on top of that, who on earth will regulate these requirements?
As I continued to peruse through the remaining 12 pages of new requirements and laws my eyes started to glaze over and I began to hear Five Man Electrical Band singing their 1970 hit song “Signs.” Signs, signs everywhere signs, more regulations, do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign — or more appropriately, don’t you know the laws?
What, you want me to operate my vessel in accordance with both state and Coast Guard regulations? Heck, the majority of Florida’s million-plus boaters don’t know their port from starboard. And I don’t blame them — I blame the process that got them where we are today.
We (as defined as our leadership) have established a process that allows unqualified boat operators to operate vessels on our waterways (and be in charge of other passengers’ lives) with as little as a few clicks on a computer and a certificate of completion that issues them a BSEIC. The “card” (according to our current state law) validates the recipient now has the “requisite level of knowledge” to be “the captain” of their recreational vessel.
Of course, this requirement is only mandatory if you were born on or after Jan. 1, 1988. I guess the state assumes anyone older than that was born with boating skills? No kidding, you can’t make this stuff up.
The ambiguity that Florida lawmakers must resolve is this: What metrics should we employ to ensure there is a standard level of knowledge of the myriad of rules and regulations to safely operate a vessel? And how do we measure these skills to ensure competent boaters are making good decisions to keep their vessel and its passengers safe?
The answer is a no-brainer. What’s needed is in-person education that teaches all of the fundamentals to safely operate a vessel, not an open-book test or online click-and-go course. Florida leads the way in boating deaths, accidents and has the worst life jacket age requirement in the country.
Here’s a recommendation. Why don’t we mirror the process and testing requirements to operate a vessel similar to those required to obtain a driver’s license? Florida has more than 7 million vehicles registered for road use and more than a million boats. Boats have no directional signals, no seatbelts, no airbags, can travel at speeds similar to some cars, and can be legally driven with open alcohol onboard.
Why can’t we make boating safer for everyone on the water by mandating in-person boating education with a written competency exam at the conclusion, and maybe even an on-the-water test? Heck, we do it for cars — why not recreational vessels?
Do we really want to improve boating safety? If we do, we’ve got to fix the process instead of bandaging the problem by making more laws. We can fix this, Florida. Let’s show the rest of the United States how safe boating should be done.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and assessor with 40 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.
