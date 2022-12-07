Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning (SILL) launches its 52nd seasons - Global Issues and Music Mondays and Global Issue, beginning Jan. 10 and Jan. 9, respectively.
Both series will be offered live and virtually.
SILL's hard-hitting Global Issues series features acclaimed experts exploring topical issues.
The popular Music Mondays series, hosted by Joseph Holt, features performances and lively conversations with renowned and emerging performers.
SILL's “Global Issues” series which runs Jan. 10-March 31 features 25 internationally renowned experts discussing a vast range of domestic and global issues.
The lectures are presented on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Sarasota; Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. and Fridays at 10 a.m. at the Venice Community Center in Venice; and Thursdays at 5 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church in Lakewood Ranch. Lectures will also be available for purchase on video.
The 2023 season features the popular “Music Mondays” series, which presents performances and lively conversations with renowned and emerging performers, January 9-March 27, on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Palms in Sarasota; and Mondays at 3 p.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church in Venice.
Season subscriptions for the Global Issues and Music Mondays series are available for purchase now for $85 for 12 sessions. A Flex Pass for 12 tickets to be used at any SILL event throughout the season is $115. Single-day tickets for all programs are available at the door and are $10. A new “Invite a Friend” initiative offers a free ticket to all series subscribers. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SillSarasota.org or call 941-365-6404.
Bob Deutsch, SILL’s president, said that he’s looking forward to “experiencing a full return to normal in a post-pandemic world.
"We have another excellent season of entertaining conversations and performances with artists of both local and national prominence for our Music Mondays series and informative presentations on topics of great interest in our Global Issues Series.
"We hope that the return to normal will allow us to re-establish the personal interactions with our speakers and performers and among our attendees. That personal contact has always been a key element of the SILL experience.”
Deutsch adds that, over the years, hundreds of SILL attendees have said that SILL’s $85 series subscriptions and the $10 single entry tickets are "among the best deals in town."
Deutsch said that SILL’s Global Issues series will continue to offer a broad overview of today’s complex world through non-partisan, expert-based, factual lectures.
“Our Global Issues program committee, led by Jeff Olesen, has booked impressive speakers on a wide range of topics for 2023," Deutsch said.
New speakers to SILL include Rodney Adams on advancing nuclear energy; Dr. Kori Schake on European security after Ukraine; Charles Kupchan on the future of the Atlantic Alliance; Yasmin Sayed on refugee resettlement in southwest Florida; and Lee Schneider on crypto currencies and digital assets.”
Some favorite SILL speakers will return in 2023, including Dennis Ross on the Middle East; Martin Walker on Europe; Aaron Troen on brain health; Steve Biegun on foreign policy challenges; and John Beyrle on the prospects for Russia post-Putin.
Joseph Holt, the host of SILL’s Music Mondays series, said he’s thrilled to announce “an incredible season.” Highlights include Dean Shostak, who has dedicated his career to the revival of Benjamin Franklin's glass armonica. “If you've been to Williamsburg, you've likely heard Dean perform on glass instruments or if you've watched the Ken Burns documentary on Benjamin Franklin, you've definitely experienced the artistry of Dean Shostak,” notes Holt. “Composers of the 18th century were enchanted with glass instruments and Franklin invented the glass armonica, among other notable life achievements.”
Other Music Monday highlights include the Dover String Quartet, which is, according to Holt, “one of the country's finest chamber ensembles. This appearance marks the first time we've highlighted an ensemble of musicians and we will revel in their lively conversation centered on the pinnacle of musical experiences found only in a string quartet.” Holt adds that the season also features three sessions devoted to singing artists—Danielle Talamantes and Kerry Wilkerson, Catherine Wethington, and J. Warren Mitchell.
Piano lovers will be charmed by Sergei Kvitko, who is also a renowned recording engineer. At the intersection of music and social justice, Modern Marimba are two musicians who are passionate in their pursuit of cultural awareness. Jazz enthusiasts will enjoy the stylings of award-winning trombonist Conrad Herwig and the series will continue to highlight musicians from the Sarasota Orchestra with principal tubist Aaron Tindall. Stefan Jackiw, one of America's foremost violinists, will captivate audiences with playing that combines poetry and purity with an impeccable technique.
Rounding out the season Leymis Bolaños Wilmott, artistic director of Sarasota Contemporary Dance, will discuss the magic collaboration between music and dance and Troy Quinn, conductor of the Venice Symphony, takes us into the fascinating world of the jet-setting conductor.
To learn more about the programs, visit SillSarasota.org or call 941-365-6404.
Lecture Locations and Times:
Sarasota:
Monday Music sessions are held at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; sessions start at 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday Global Issues lectures are held at First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave. Sarasota; lectures start at 10:30 a.m.
Venice
Monday Music sessions are held at Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto; sessions start at 3 p.m.
Tuesday and Friday Global Issues lectures are held in the Venice Community Center, 326 S Nokomis Ave., Venice; lectures start at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. on Fridays.
Lakewood Ranch
Global Issues lectures are held at Cornerstone Church, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch; lectures start at 5 p.m.
Ticket and Subscription Information
Series Tickets: The purchase of an $85 series ticket entitles the holder to attend all of the lectures in that series. It cannot be used for lectures in other series. To order tickets using your credit card, visit SillSarasota.org. All ticket sales are final.
Flex Pass: A $115 flex pass provides for 12 individual entries to any SILL event during the season. Purchase at SillSarasota.org.
Single Day Admissions: Daily tickets to all lectures are $10 at the door. Payment may be made by cash or check only.
Video On Demand: For those unable or uncomfortable attending in person, the Music Mondays Sarasota series and two Sarasota Global Issues series will be available for purchase. Each series costs $120 and can be purchased at SillSarasota.org. For those interested in viewing videos of specific events, they can also be purchased on SILL’s website for $15 each.
Lecture Audio Recordings: Flash drives and compact discs of all of the Sarasota lectures are available for $10 each. Guests can order past, present, and future lectures in the lobby at the end of each lecture. Also available are box sets of 12 lectures of your choice for $85.
About the Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning
The Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning (SILL) is a non-profit organization that offers an expert lecture series to provide information on and discussion of the arts and contemporary global issues. SILL is guided by an all-volunteer board committed to modest pricing and enhanced outreach. Visit SillSarasota.org.
All photos courtesy of the speakers
