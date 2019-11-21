NORTH PORT - North Port’s singing sensation Emanne Beasha, is slated to release two Christmas songs Friday, just in time for the holiday season.
The 11-year-old, who made it to the final round of "America’s Got Talent" earlier this year, has signed with Decca music label, part of Universal Music Group. She recorded the songs in a week of Nashville recording sessions two weeks ago.
They are going to be released Friday online as part of a set call "A Christmas Wish."
“I have heard early versions of the songs and they are beautiful,” her grandmother, Dianne Ruffle of North Port, said Wednesday.
She said the songs to be released are “Ave Maria” and “O Holy Night.”
Beasha is backed by a full orchestra on the recordings.
“I really believe ‘O Holy Night’ is going to define Christmas for anyone who hears it, “ Ruffle said.
“Like much of the country, I was entranced by Emanne following her Golden Buzzer moment on America’s Got Talent,” said Graham Parker, Decca Records, US president, in a release. “Following her through the competition, and meeting her and her family, I see that Emanne is the new voice of America. She has a true love of music and wants to share her beautiful voice with audiences all around the world.
“We are thrilled to welcome her to Decca Records, US, and be a central part of the next chapter in her journey.”
