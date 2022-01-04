ENGLEWOOD — Toni Deeds won fifth place in an international karaoke singing competition in Nevada.
Deeds, of Englewood, was one of 19 from Florida who competed in Talent Quest.
The competition features pop, rock, country, duet categories. Contestants who are also from Canada, Finland, New Zealand, Australia and Russia must sing five songs. They are judged on vocals, appearance and overall performance.
She also did a duet with James Ray Dilley, of Englewood.
According to the Talent Quest website, the competition begins at local levels or venues where contestants qualify for a regional level in each state. Winning contestants from local level contests try to win their way out to the international contest. Each area holds a regional contest on the way to the international finals.
Deeds made her way to the international finals. This was the 20th anniversary of the Talent Quest competition.
“I’ve done this competition before and placed in the Top 5 every time and I did this time, too,” she said. “They had a new category this year for anyone that had placed first before, so all of the ‘heavy hitters’ were there along with many new talented people.”
Ten performances out of the 30 in the categories came from Florida. Deeds won fifth in the women’s country category. All of the women who placed higher than her had won before.
“I feel pretty honored to be included in a group of such talented women,” Deeds said, adding 2020 was her last year to compete in the competition for a while.
She said she was married in May. She and her husband, Dave, run karaoke at Placide Pearl on Thursdays — where she works as a bartender Monday-Friday.
“Sometimes I sing behind the bar while I am making drinks, that’s why they started referring to me as ‘the singing bartender,’” she said.
She said she may attempt to try out for “America’s Got Talent” in the near future.
In 2019, North Port resident Emanne Beasha competed in “America’s Got Talent.” The then 10-year-old opera singer earned the golden buzzer from guest host Jay Leno and a chance at the finals.
Deeds said she’s willing to go the distance for the “America’s Got Talent” competition.
