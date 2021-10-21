VENICE — If Sarasota County commissioners want to repeal a single-member district provision from the county charter, they’ll have to do so themselves.
In a surprise action Wednesday evening, the county’s charter review board unanimously declined to consider the idea any further and instead return the commission’s request to study the matter back to commissioners.
Commissioners have made no secret of their animosity to single-member districts, and earlier this year authorized Commission Chairman Alan Maio to send a letter to the charter review board.
The letter asked the charter board members to review the provision, and perhaps recommend it be placed on the 2022 general election ballot for repeal.
But speaker after speaker — 21 in all with one in favor — reminded the board members of their status as an independently elected body not beholden to the county commissioners, and to let the commissioners “do their own dirty work.”
They reminded the members that 60% of the voters had approved adding the single-member district provision to the county charter in 2018.
And when asked in the county’s recent citizen opinion survey, again the response indicated vast support for the measure.
Finally, as several speakers noted, voting for commissioners by district was not unlike how state representatives and senators and even congressmen are selected by district.
Kindra Muntz, president of the Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections, wrote in an email that she was a “bit surprised” at the result Wednesday evening, adding that she thought the board members had responded to “the many excellent presentations” that came from the public.
“It’s time to return the hot potato issue of single member districts to the Commissioners, who seem to be trying to hide from it, and let them, as others said in the meeting, ‘do their own dirty work.’ If the Commissioners really respected democracy and the votes of the people, they would drop their attempt to overturn single member districts and let Districts 2 and 4 have Commissioners elected by single member districts in 2022 as is now required in the County Charter…” Muntz wrote.
Commissioners have long claimed that the county’s voters were confused by the 2018 ballot language and didn’t understand what they were voting for.
But the speakers Wednesday night almost uniformly disputed that claim, pointing to both the election results and the citizens survey.
While the charter review board’s decision was a victory for the supporters of single-member districts, the fight is not over as one activist noted.
“I suspect the battle isn’t over … commissioners and their special-interest campaign financers have a lot riding on having at-large elections,” Bill Zoller, a longtime civic activist, wrote.
Commissioners have a regular meeting scheduled for Oct. 26 when one of them may comment on the issue during commission reports.
All of the maps submitted for consideration can be viewed at www.scgov.net/redistrict.
