SARASOTA — Stomp! returns to Sarasota in the spring.
It’s back with “the beat that just won’t quit,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Called family-friendly, the production takes place at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at the Van Wezel.
Single tickets are $37-$72 and are on saleat 10 a.m. Friday.
“Stomp is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty and utterly unique — an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages,” the theater said in a news release. “The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms.”
