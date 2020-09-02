Sromp

“Stomp” is coming to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on March 7.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY VAN WEZEL PERFORMING ARTS HALL

SARASOTA — Stomp! returns to Sarasota in the spring.

It’s back with “the beat that just won’t quit,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Called family-friendly, the production takes place at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at the Van Wezel.

Single tickets are $37-$72 and are on saleat 10 a.m. Friday.

“Stomp is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty and utterly unique — an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages,” the theater said in a news release. “The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms.”

