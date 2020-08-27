SARASOTA – Stomp! returns to Sarasota in the spring.
It's back with "the beat that just won’t quit,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Called family-friendly, the production takes place at 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 to the Van Wezel.
Single tickets are $37-$72 and are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
"Stomp is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty and utterly unique – an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages," the theater said in a news release. "The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms."
Additional single ticket shows on sale now include:
• An Evening with Bruce Hornsby – Nov. 17
• Cirque Dreams Holidaze – Dec. 11
• Menopause The Musical – Jan. 12
• Il Divo – Jan. 15, 2021
• Reza: Edge of Illusion – Jan. 25
• An Intimate Evening with David Foster: HITMAN Tour Featuring Katharine McPhee – Jan. 31
• Jay Leno – Feb. 14
• Itzhak Perlman in Recital – March 8
• America – March 10
• An Evening with Chris Botti – March 14
• Engelbert Humperdinck: Reflections Tour – March 18
• Kenny G – March 31
• Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll Part IV – April 1
• Terry Fator: It Starts Tonight – April 2
• Mansion of Dreams starring Illusionist Rick Thomas – April 8
• Blue Man Group – April 12-13
• Johnny Mathis 65 Years of Romance – April 14
• Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show – April 23-25
• Fiddler on the Roof – April 27-29
• RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles – May 9
• One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and the Works – May 15
• Maks & Val LIVE: Motion Pictures Tour – July 25
• The Temptations and The Four Tops – Dec. 2
Subscription packages and several single ticket shows are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
