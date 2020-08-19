SARASOTA — The Van Wezel has opened up ticket sales for a variety of shows it anticipates holding this winter and into 2021, including the returns of Jay Leno, Bruce Hornsby and a Tribute to Aretha Franklin.
The season also will include “South Pacific,” Blue Man Group and more than 20 other shows late this fall and through 2021.
Among the shows announced recently are Audra McDonald on Feb. 13; A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul featuring Damien Sneed with special guest, Karen Clark Sheard on Feb. 18 and “South Pacific” on March 29-30.
More information is available online, including times and ticket prices, at www.VanWezel.org, or by calling the box office at 941-263-6799.
“Audra McDonald returns to Sarasota for an unforgettable evening of music,” according to a news release from the Van Wezel. “The superstar is unparalleled in the breadth and versatility of her artistry as both a singer and an actor. The winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and an Emmy Award, she received a 2015 National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama and was also named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people that year.”
Also on tap is musician, vocalist and composer Damien Sneed.
Sneed toured with Aretha Franklin, developing a strong mentor-mentee relationship with the soul legend. In the Sarasota premiere of ‘A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul,’ Sneed pays homage to the icon with fresh renditions of the beloved hits including ‘Respect,’ ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water,’ ‘Think,’ ‘Until You Come Back To Me,’ ‘Daydreaming,’ ‘Natural Woman’ and more.”
And then, at the end of March, “South Pacific” returns to the Sarasota stage.
“Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classic features some of the most beautiful music ever composed woven into an inspiring story cherished around the world,” according to the news release.
Single ticket shows on sale include:
• An Evening with Bruce Hornsby – Nov. 17
• Cirque Dreams Holidaze – Dec. 11
• Menopause The Musical – Jan. 12
• Il Divo – Jan. 15, 2021
• Reza: Edge of Illusion – Jan. 25
• An Intimate Evening with David Foster: HITMAN Tour Featuring Katharine McPhee – Jan. 31
• Jay Leno – Feb. 14
• Itzhak Perlman in Recital – March 8
• America – March 10
• An Evening with Chris Botti – March 14
• Engelbert Humperdinck: Reflections Tour – March 18
• Kenny G – March 31
• Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll Part IV – April 1
• Terry Fator: It Starts Tonight – April 2
• Mansion of Dreams starring Illusionist Rick Thomas – April 8
• Blue Man Group – April 12-13
• Johnny Mathis 65 Years of Romance – April 14
• Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show – April 23-25
• Fiddler on the Roof – April 27-29
• RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles – May 9
• One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and the Works – May 15
• Maks & Val LIVE: Motion Pictures Tour – July 25
• The Temptations and The Four Tops – December 2, 2021
