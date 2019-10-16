For the first time ever, a slime convention is coming to Sarasota.
The Slime Blowout, on Oct. 19, at Robarts Arena, is expected to be the largest gathering of slime enthusiasts on the Gulf Coast. The event features such slime-related activities as a slime-making station (sponsored by Elmer’s Glue), a slime market with more than 40 slime vendors, a slime swap, the Halloween-themed “Scary Slime” contest, classes on how to make different kinds of slime led by famous slimers, a DJ and more.
The Slime Blowout offers an opportunity to meet one’s favorite slimers. Slime-world VIPs like @peachybbies, @glitter.slimes, @slimekiingg, @pianoslimeshoppe, @satisfactorystore, @cornwithslime, @theslimebasin, @fudgeslimes and others will be making special appearances and selling their slime-related products.
These social media superstars have close to five million followers around the world. The Slime Blowout will also host the ASMR Film Festival, one of the world’s first festivals of its kind, focusing on viral ASMR videos that feature “satisfying sounds.”
These videos, extremely popular on Instagram, YouTube and other social media networks, involve slime, food, whispers, brushing or numerous other special sounds. The slime trend has been taking America and the world by storm. It has been featured recently in The New York Times, which described the stress-relieving aspects of this hobby which is popular among teenagers.
Slime has “bloomed into a symbol of modern childhood,” noted the Times reporter. Check this out on Saturday. The Slime Blowout is being organized by Sarasota native Bryn Famiglio, an avid slimer herself (under the Instagram account Pineapple Sweet Slimes), and the production company Radiant Island (led by Petra & Paul Ratner).
To buy tickets or to register as a slime vendor, visit: slimeblowout.com.
