SARASOTA — Three Sarasota Military Academy seniors were awarded scholarships from the Sarasota Military Officers Foundation.
Cadets Juliana Rendle, Noah Fischer and Aeryn Sachs were honored, with each student receiving a $2,000 scholarship.
Rendle received a merit scholarship, Fischer a JROTC scholarship and Sachs received the Kay Blythe Tracy Award.
In 2020, SMOF awarded 11 scholarships in Sarasota County, along with the inaugural Kay Blythe Tracy Award. It was established after Tracy died in 2019.
“We are always positively overwhelmed by the quality of applicants who participate in our scholarship program,” Claire Power, director and chair of the Sarasota Military Officers Foundation scholarship committee, said in a news release. “Although we are not able to host our annual banquet to recognize the incredible cadets receiving scholarships this year, we want to congratulate them for their hard work and successes.”
SMOF formed a committee to look at applications.
“Kay Tracy and her husband George volunteered as advocates with guardian ad litem in Sarasota,” Power said. “Giving back to the community and creating opportunities for the next generation was one of her passions.”
The scholarship named in her honor was set for “an extraordinary applicant,” which Power said was found in Sachs.
For more information about the Sarasota Military Officers Foundation, contact Power at bcpower@comcast.net or visit www.sarasotamoaa.com.
