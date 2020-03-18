SARASOTA — Two seniors at Sarasota Military Academy, cadets Juliana Rendle and Noah Fisher, were awarded scholarships during the Sarasota Sportsmen’s Association annual spring cookout on March 5.
Rendle and Fisher are the first cadets from Sarasota Military Academy to apply for and receive the SSA scholarships.
The cadets are members of the Academy’s Ducks Unlimited school chapter, which partners with the Sarasota Sportsmen’s Association to promote conservation efforts and enable cadets to participate in outdoor activities.
“Every year, the Sarasota Sportsmen’s Association is proud to raise money for our junior members, and for many years we have been giving out five $1,000 scholarships to students in our community,” said Dale Ream, Sarasota Sportsmen’s Association board member. “Two years ago, we were excited to help Sarasota Military Academy staff and cadets rebuild their conservation club; it’s incredibly important to help the next generation realize the importance of going outside, having fun and making a difference, and this partnership is a great way to do that very thing.”
Founded two years ago at Sarasota Military Academy, the revamped Ducks Unlimited club was spearheaded by cadets Rendle and Fisher and facilitated by recently-retired CSM (Ret.) Mike Collis and SMA-SFC Elke Olree as the high school instructors, and SMA-CPT Jackie Sharkey-Trecartin as the SMA Prep middle school advisor. The team worked with Ream to organize and relaunch the club.
Currently, there are 120 cadets involved in the SMA Ducks Unlimited club; 45 cadets in the high school club and 75 cadets in the prep middle school club. While the clubs are on separate campuses of the Academy, the cadets and staff work together during camping trips, hunter safety courses and a variety of other activities and conservation efforts.
The cadets received $1,000 scholarships each; cadets Rendle and Fisher of Sarasota Military Academy, and three students from Venice High School.
Cadets involved in the SMA Ducks Unlimited club are responsible for conducting and hosting meetings, becoming involved in various aspects of conservation efforts, tracking club activities and planning and coordinating four main areas of the club including the duck box construction crew, wetland conservation, wildlife management and wildlife migration and mapping.
Members are given the opportunity to work with the SSA to earn hunter safety certifications and participate in hunting and fishing trips. The SMA chapter recently participated in a campout led by Dale and Lisa Ream and SSA members; cadets were able to camp at a local ranch and additional activities are planned as the club continues to grow.
To learn more about the Sarasota Military Academy Ducks Unlimited chapter, visit sarasotamilitaryacademy.org. To learn more about the Sarasota Sportsmen’s Association, call 941-915-5811.
