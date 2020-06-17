SARASOTA — Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Morris “Ben” Weiss, Sarasota Military Academy senior JROTC instructor and Commandant of Cadets, recently was named the 2020 USACC JROTC Senior Army Instructor of the Year by the United States Army Cadet Command.
Every year, the USACC receives submissions from ROTC Brigades nominating one Senior Army Instructor for the consideration during the annual USACC Awards for Excellence. Applications are reviewed and each nominee must meet qualifications including an extensive list of criteria, nominations from the head of school and endorsements from the superintendent. Completed applications are reviewed and winners are selected from a list of finalists by the USACC reviewing board.
“We at the JROTC headquarters congratulate LTC Weiss for this prestigious honor,” said Colonel Michael A. Stinnett, director of the United States Army’s JROTC program. “Recipients of the Senior Army Instructor of the Year Award are icons of what JROTC is all about as we motivate young people to be better citizens. Not only do our instructors teach, they coach, advise, counsel, mentor and lead their cadets on to success, both while in high school and throughout their lives. We join in celebrating LTC Weiss’ outstanding recognition.”
“We are proud to know that LTC Weiss has been named with this incredible honor,” said SMA-COL Fred Fout, Sarasota Military Academy High School Head of School. “It is well deserved and we appreciate the opportunity to highlight one of our most distinguished, passionate instructors. He has significantly contributed to the achievements and success of both our school and JROTC while at the same time serving as a professional role model for both our staff and our Cadets.”
The nomination letter, submitted by SMA-COL Fout, showcases a lengthy list of Weiss' career highlights and achievements. In addition to school-wide accomplishments, LTC Weiss manages the program’s budget and looks for ways to create and provide greater opportunities.
Each fall, LTC Weiss travels with a group of cadets and chaperones on a four-day trip to the United States Military Academy at West Point, to receive an orientation to the campus and attend an Army football game. Due to the successful nature of the annual trips, which now include visits to the Naval and Air Force academies, SMA currently has eight graduates attending West Point, one senior with a letter of acceptance to West Point, one waiting to hear from the admissions committee and one senior with a letter of acceptance to the Air Force Academy as a recruited athlete.
