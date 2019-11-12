SEBRING — Only 6% of World War II veterans still can tell people first hand what they went through to protect the world.
The rest have been lost to the war and to time, said retired U.S. Air Force Col. Mark A. Colbert. He encouraged people on this Veteran’s Day, more than 75 years after the D-Day invasion that liberated Europe, to reach out to veterans of all ages and learn from them what they’ve seen.
He said there are plenty of veterans in Florida, especially in counties like Highlands.
At Wednesday’s ceremony, 94-year-old Jack Hallman attended as the lone prisoner of war. While he was a staff sergeant with the U.S. Air Force in World War II, Hallman and his fellow crew members had to bail out of their B-17 bomber when it got shot down over Europe.
He was taken to Stalag Luft IV, a German-run prison camp in Gross Tychow, Pomerania, an area in northeastern Germany, and held there for seven months before being liberated by the Russian Army.
“It was an honor to shake his hand,” Highlands County Veteran Services Officer Denise Williams said after seeing him Monday.
A much younger veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Marcus Lewis, brought along his German shepherd dog, Leo, who was a big hit with kids and adults.
Lewis was stationed at Bolling Air Force Base on Sept. 11, 2001, a cadet pulling ‘dorm duty’ on the roof when he saw an airliner flying in low over Washington, D.C.
Immediately after that, the base was locked down. He later realized the plane was American Airlines Flight 77, which hit the Pentagon.
He had nearly been assigned there. It was a choice between him and a female cadet. She won the job, and he never heard what happened to her.
Colbert said more veterans are going away every day, dying of age and illness, and people should thank those they meet whenever they can.
“I thank all here for your attendance, and Harry [Marsh] for getting me out of class one more time,” said Colbert, USAF Jr. ROTC commander at Sebring High School.
In the USAF, Colbert served as a crew member on B-52 bomber aircraft in the Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom operations.
After serving, Colbert retired in 2012 and moved from Florida to Sedona, Arizona, where he became a middle school math teacher and worked at Camp Verde Middle School in Camp Verde for four years.
He and his family moved to Sebring two years ago, he said, and have found it a great place to raise a family.
Colbert gave the history of Veteran’s Day, how it started as Armistice Day in honor of the 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1919 ceasefire in World War I.
Seven years went by and it became a national observance. Another 12 years, in 1938, it became a national holiday, renamed in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to “Veterans Day.”
The date got moved only once, in 1968 by President Lyndon B. Johnson, but got moved back by President Gerald Ford.
Colbert said President Barack Obama established a moment of silence each Veterans Day — two minutes at 2:11 p.m. EST — and Colbert encourages all to observe it.
Colbert spoke at a Veterans Day ceremony that followed Monday’s brief but heartfelt Veterans Day parade through downtown Sebring. Though participation both on and along the route numbered fewer than in previous years, the bands played a little longer and the Lake Placid High School U.S. Army Junior ROTC yelled out cadence a little louder.
Williams called the cool, slightly breezy midday an “Army day,” although some veterans in the audience quipped, “If it ain’t raining, you ain’t training.”
Williams gave the invocation for the ceremony, just before the Sebring High School USAF Jr. ROTC Color Guard posted the colors, and the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Fred Arbelo, Military Order of the Purple Heart and retired U.S. Marine.
Sebring High School’s Show Choir sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” under the direction of Christee Haggen.
Williams then recognized all veterans through a recording of their anthems, starting with the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and continuing with the U.S. Navy before the recording failed.
Colbert told her that it was his fault, being the speaker.
Murphy’s Law is the adage that if anything can go wrong, it will, he said.
It was coined at Edwards Air Force Base in 1949 at North Base, and named after Capt. Edward A. Murphy.
Murphy was an engineer working on Air Force Project MX981, designed to see how much sudden deceleration a person can stand in a crash.
