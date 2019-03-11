Small practice brings big rewards

Bivens Animal Hospital is curled up way out there on rural 17. In terms of Punta Gorda’s neck of the woods, it’s at the far end, 16 miles from downtown.
Andrea Bivens is exactly where she wants to be.
The veterinarian, who once practiced in a downtown clinic, has moved well down Duncan Road so that she could shed herself of the shot-and-worm assembly line and bring boutique care to the animals belonging to her loyal following of clients.
“I have two kinds of clients,” said Bevins, who has been practicing veterinary medicine in Charlotte County since 1994. “One is local people who are ecstatic that they finally have a vet here. And the other is people who knew me from years ago, or know my name, and know what I’m about.”
She decided to step away from downtown-clinic life in 2012, when she sold the practice.
“I was living my life for a clinic,” she said. She was Charlotte County’s best veterinarian in 2010, 2011 and 2012, according to her website, but she wanted to offer a more personal approach to veterinary medicine.
There were other reasons for the move, among them she felt she was missing out on being a mother to her son, who was a teenager. Jared is now a student at Brandeis University.
“I sold the clinic, and after eight days I was bored out of my mind,” she laughed. “I thought I was going to be supermom. My son was 13. He was like, ‘Oh my God, Mom, leave me alone. Go back to work.’”
She put together a mobile practice, and for five years — through October 2017 — she did house calls.
“I didn’t have to deal with the business side of veterinary medicine,” she recalled. “I could just be a vet. And it was good. It made me smaller.”
But the mobile practice was limited in what it could offer in follow-up, surgery and technology.
Bivens decided that what she wanted was a “really well-equipped practice. I don’t want to drive anywhere — I live five minutes from here. I wanted a small practice. This will never be a four-doctor practice.”
The clinic at 223 Duncan Ave., opened in November 2017. That technology she was talking about? She can do full labs, digital radiographs, hospitalizations. That small practice she was talking about? She has three employees, one full-time.
Perfect.
“I’m not a shot-clinic girl,” Bivens said. “I like the continuity of care. The people who come here, I mostly know what they’re about. I know what they want. And the people who come to me know that what I like to do is medicine. I like the work-up; I like the puzzle. I keep my prices low enough that my clients let me do what I want.”
Bivens, 51, grew up in Miami. She said she has no idea where her interest in veterinary medicine came from.
“My mother says we had a Collie that had heartworms, and I went to the vet with her, and I said, ‘That’s what I want to do,’” Bivens related. “But I don’t ever remember a time when I wrestled with, ‘Should I go into human medicine or veterinary medicine?’”
So, by the time she hit the University of Florida, she knew what she was going to do for a living. She waffled some. At one point, she considered going into marine mammal cognition. She wound up earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1988 and eventually earned her veterinary credentials from the same institution.
The journey has continued. It has gone from downtown clinic to mobile practice to rural setting. She believes this is the last stop.
“I love it here,” she said. “I like it small. I like what I do.”
