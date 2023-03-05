Looking for some live musical entertainment while avoiding the hassle of planning long distance trips to see large-scale concerts?
Look no further than Troll Music, 628 E. Venice Ave., Venice, which has several weekly live performances.
It’s also a one-stop facility for musicians looking for instruments. performance space and a production studio.
“Cliff Randi is important to the business,” owner Billy Day said. “He knows a lot about electronics, the website, videography and promotions. He creates the posters and all needed for advertising. Joe Showers is a great proponent of the performances by bringing in talent. He is also a track coach at Venice High School.”
GOING LIVE
Troll started offering live performances in September 2022, and they have really taken off. Audiences gather in Troll Music’s unique listening room, which holds up to 66 people, to hear rhythm and blues, rock ‘n’ roll, country, jazz, Americana, Southern Rock and more.
“Ticket prices range up to $65, depending on the performer,”Day said.
Joey O (Orchulli), Patti Highland and Doug Burns are some of the well-known local Venice-area musicians that perform at Troll. The venue also has hosted a lot of people come from other states, even other countries. One was from England.
“Randy Marsh, previously with RPM, held a show a few weeks ago and drew a good crowd,” Day said.
Even music students get a chance to perform. Former Troll student Trey Wambig has done two shows.
Performers any age can take to the Troll Music stage. Popular Champ Jaxon, age 12, from Punta Gorda, has played his guitar at Troll. Tickets for his performance, at $65 a piece, sold out in only two hours.
BEGINNINGS
Troll Music was started in 1989 by Nick Ferlicchi and his partner, Danny Swain. Ferlicchi handled the business end and Swain was the overseer of the whole operation, Day said.
Troll has occupied several locations during its had several locations in Venice in its 34 years. First it was under the Venice Avenue bridge and then it moved near the south bridge. Then is was at 520 E. Venice Ave. for 18 years. When Ferlicchi decided to retire, local businessman Mark Rom bought the store.
Many worried that it would go away and there wouldn’t be a music store in Venice, Day said. Rom, who knew electronics, computers, technology and point of sale, kept the music store alive for about five years with Day working as manager.
“We had a good place here,” Day said. “When COVID hit, Rom decided to get out of the business, as did Swain. I stepped in and bought Troll Music.”
During the pandemic, Day and his partners were offered the Alexander building and moved in as renters in September of 2020. Troll Music always rented its space until Day bought it.
FULL SERVICE
In addition to being an instrument store, performance venue and a place to take music lessons, Troll is a full production facility.
Three years ago, Troll Music bought Paradox studio which had been around for 22 years in North Port. The studio is a full service recording space in an updated 1,700-square-foot building.
If musicians are unable to make the trip to North Port, they can record on videotape in Venice and it will be transferred to the North Port studio for mixing.
