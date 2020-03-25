SARASOTA — The Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation has approved more than $1 million in grants to help Sarasota Memorial Hospital fight the spread of COVID-19.
The money will be used to augment equipment currently in use at the hospital for treating patients, cleaning the facility and controlling infection, and to assist hospital staff.
“Helping SMH provide excellent health care to our community is the very core of our mission,” said Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation President Mason Ayres in a press statement. “With the critical nature of this pandemic, we immediately asked our hospital partner ‘How can we help?’ and moved quickly to direct funds where the hospital said they needed them the most.”
Grants included:
• $368,023 for Hamilton MR1 ventilators, provided through a gift from the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust. These ventilators are specifically designed to ventilate and shield patients in the vicinity of an MRI scanner.
• $157,500 for the BioFire FilmArray Torch, which provides the latest in molecular infectious disease diagnostics and is designed to meet SMH’s infectious disease testing needs.
• $255,885 for three Tru-D Smart UVC disinfection robots to enhance infection control at the health system’s long- and short-term skilled nursing facilities, at the main campus and North Port ER. The hospital already has three Tru-D robots cleaning the hospital.
• $74,671 for audio/video telemedicine communication carts that will be used by clinicians to help assess COVID-19 patients who are in isolation, facilitating physician consults and minimizing clinician exposure to patients.
• $30,000 for Vapotherm Precision Flow Plus, a device that provides humidified, high-flow oxygen to patients in respiratory distress.
“In preparation for the possibility of additional COVID-19 patients being admitted to the hospital, we are very appreciative that the Healthcare Foundation is providing additional resources to benefit our patients and to help protect the physicians and staff who care for them,” said SMH CEO David Verinder.
The Foundation has established a special COVID-19 Patient Care Fund to receive additional donations. For more information, visit SMHF.org or call 941-917-1286.
