Living in Michigan in the early 1980s, a member of Judy Gilmer’s family was beset with serious health issues. Looking for a means of escape, Gilmer turned to art. First, she studied it. Then, about a decade into her coping journey, she put brush to canvas and began to create.
Thirty years later, Gilmer is one of eight local artists and photographers whose work is featured in an unusual gallery: Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice.
Including the adjacent Medical Office Building, more than 1,000 art pieces are on permanent display in the combined facility on Laurel Road in Venice. The majority come from art suppliers. Twenty pieces were created by local artists and photographers who were chosen in a competition.
The local artists include Diane Chencharick, Bill Farnsworth, Grantham Gauvreau, Gilmer, John Hintz, Laurie Maves, Judy Saltzman, and world-renowned nature photographer Clyde Butcher, who has a gallery in Venice.
“I’m very glad my photography is a part of the art display in the hospital because art gives others a sense of peace,” Butcher said in an email. “Art is the music of the soul. A big thanks goes to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital for their thoughtfulness toward their customers.”
People have a lot of heavy things on their minds when they enter hospitals. Emergencies, surgeries, mammograms and extended stays for illnesses create untold stresses on patients, visitors and hospital staff alike. After using art to help her cope, Gilmer’s art — and that of the seven other locals — will help people heal. That's what Gilmer hopes for.
“Having been on the other side of that (coping with loved one’s health issues), I can say that that is absolutely correct,” she said. “Walking through the hospital is nice. If only for a few moments, it takes you someplace else.”
The people who planned SMH-Venice recognized the link between art and health. They took special care to ensure that when patients, visitors and more than 1,000 physicians, advanced practice providers and staff use the 110 private rooms, the 28-room Emergency Care Center and eight surgical suites, that the only thing sterile is the instruments.
SMH-Venice hired The Ambiance Group, an art consulting company based in Nashville, Tenn., and Sacramento, Calif. It provides “a turn-key process” to supply high volume packages of quality art for hospitals, senior living facilities and corporate offices across the country, according to Becky Nevins, director of design, who worked closely with SMH-Venice officials.
UNIQUE TO THE COMMUNITY
While the process is turn-key, Ambiance strives to hang art that is unique to each community it works in. Nevins studied the demographics of the Venice area and talked to residents.
Her findings mimic a Chamber of Commerce brochure: Venice is primarily populated by well-traveled people who moved here from somewhere else. They enjoy outdoor activities and a slower pace. Hospital artwork should have a high degree of sophistication.
“The main goal is to create a comforting environment,” Nevins said in a phone interview. “That’s Ambiance’s goal, that when people walk in, there is something that will catch their eye, something that is familiar and soothing.”
Hospitals use the color red to signify urgency and following instructions (such as ER wayfaring signs), not unlike a traffic signal or a fire truck on the highway. But psychologists tell us that exposure to red can have a physiological response, raising our pulse rate and perspiration. To reduce stress, Ambiance matches artwork with appropriate color palettes and focuses on subject matter, such as a room’s purpose.
The walls are varying shades of white and there are metal accents and textures that make colors pop vibrantly, representing the vitality of the Gulf Coast, Nevins said.
Photography of local flora elicits positive mental images. Art of landscapes – particularly birds – is popular. Dark, stormy clouds painted in the background don’t fit.
You get the picture.
The calming effect also is accomplished with unique interior architectural features outside Nevins’ purview. For example, instead of constructing a typical ceiling with lights, workers installed a hanging structure that resembles a ladder, or louvered slats, giving stretcher-bound patients something interesting to observe.
Too much of a good thing can be detrimental so Nevins balanced the landscape art with abstract offerings.
Ambiance wants anyone who visits the hospital to be moved by what they see, Nevins says, from abstract art that can be interpreted many ways to a photograph of a popular local spot, such as a pier or a downtown. They are familiar to everyone but trigger different memories that help them forget their medical maladies, if only for a moment.
Nevins, who has worked for Ambiance for nearly 10 years, hopes the art is inclusive; that patients, as well as visitors and hospital staff, find it to be familiar and soothing.
SELECTION COMMITTEE
Nevins was the curator of this project but art was generally chosen by a committee of four to six people, including Nevins, architects and hospital representatives.
After Mary Moscatelli, executive director of Venice Art Center, met SMH-Venice President Sharon Roush at a community event, Moscatelli and Nevins collaborated on a “Call to Artists” that explained the project and the types of mediums they were looking for. It was emailed to area artists. The 20 chosen pieces were selected from among more than 300 submissions.
“We incorporated local artwork into our hospital to support local artists and spotlight our appreciation for and connection to the community,” Roush said in an email.
Nevins recently installed art in a large senior living facility in Naples. Ambiance had worked with Roush before, when she was the CEO at South Bay Hospital in Hillsborough County. Nevins says Roush was pleased with Ambiance’s work at South Bay and invited her firm to participate in the selection process for SMH-Venice.
Nevins’ cross-country trips to Venice were limited by the pandemic but she met with the hospital’s art committee virtually and was involved in multiple phases of the project. Ambiance also frames and mounts the chosen artwork.
‘FAITH, HOPE AND HEALING’
Roush said healthcare providers recognize that one’s surroundings can affect how they think and feel.
“Just as people decorate their homes to make them cozy and comfortable, we can turn a cold, clinical environment into one that is warm and welcoming with special touches during the design process,” she said. “Hospitals are places of faith, hope and healing, and so we really prioritized creating a calm, safe and soothing environment. Rather than sterile, white walls, we focused on warm, nature-inspired colors, ranging from soft creamy beiges to deeper accents of brown, green and blue. And we selected a variety of abstract and nature and water scenes to complement the design.”
Roush says it's not just for aesthetics.
“Research and first-hand experience has demonstrated that art can ease anxiety, stress and depression, which in turn promotes healing and a better patient experience,” she said.
Two nature photos on canvas by Hintz, a retired advertising manager from Ohio who has lived in Venice 10 years, were selected. One is an aquatic plant he calls “Lifelines”, in keeping with the healthcare motif. The other is an accumulation of colorful aquatic plants he calls “Festive Gathering.”
The hospital paid the artists for their work. Hintz, a longtime member of the Venice Art Center, says nature photography is more of a hobby than a business for him. His work can be seen at the Collectors Gallery & Framery on Nokomis Avenue in downtown Venice.
“As an emerging artist, to have my work selected for permanent placement in such a high-profile facility, that's special,” Hintz said.
‘IT’S ALL GLASS’
Few places are more of a public setting than a public hospital. On one of her trips to SMH-Venice, when Nevins took photographs, what caught her eye is what people see when they walk from their cars to the front door; that so much of the interior is visible from the outer walkways, Nevins said. “Because it’s all glass.
“When someone enters, they are going to be welcomed by a beautiful, open, two-story space that has a beautiful chandelier, that’s kind of glowing in light,” she said. Near the elevators is a custom piece that was created by artist Natalie Blake, who is based in Vermont.
Nevins describes the piece as “a metallic pod … that is in a circular form and blue in color and is very bold against the white contrast. And then she has these ceramic pods that slowly kind of arc out.”
Like other artwork in the hospital, it is a “calming image to look at” that will contrastingly “blow people away.”
With textured walls and terrazzo floors, the hospital entrance is “bright, clean, hopeful,” Nevins added. Artwork on the second floor and in the treatment rooms offers something different and surprising around each corner.
Moscatelli said in an email that when she met Roush, she knew they would find a way to make the new hospital a colorful, healing place.
"I am so pleased and proud of the Venice Art Center artists who now grace the halls there. You can see their brilliant talent and immense passion in every piece of art," Moscatelli said. "They are a fabulous representation of our vibrant Venice art community, and their art will bring peace, comfort, and inspiration to the patients that the hospital serves."
_________________________________________
POSSIBLE PULL QUOTES
“I’m very glad my photography is a part of the art display in the hospital because art gives others a sense of peace. Art is the music of the soul." — nature photographer Clyde Butcher.
"I am so pleased and proud of the Venice Art Center artists who now grace the halls there. You can see their brilliant talent and immense passion in every piece of art." — Mary Moscatelli, VAC executive director
“As an emerging artist, to have my work selected for permanent placement in such a high-profile facility, that's special.” — photographer John Hintz
“We incorporated local artwork into our hospital to support local artists and spotlight our appreciation for and connection to the community.”— SMH-Venice President Sharon Roush
“Just as people decorate their homes to make them cozy and comfortable, we can turn a cold, clinical environment into one that is warm and welcoming with special touches during the design process.” — SMH-Venice President Sharon Roush
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.