SARASOTA — If the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board hoped the COVID-19 community report an internal committee prepared would mollify its critics, it left Tuesday’s meeting disappointed.
More than 300 people filled the hospital’s auditorium to hear a public presentation of the report, which had already been discussed for several hours in an earlier closed session of the board sitting as the Quality Committee.
It voted 8-1 to approve the report and release it to the public.
Board Member Brett Riner, who chairs the committee, walked through a summary of the report, which was awaiting the board’s vote in order to be released.
She said that no other hospital appears to have undertaken such a self-critical review, compiled with input from more than 70 staff members and analysis by Premier Inc., an independent quality control group.
“I want to say how proud I am of this report,” she said.
Then Board Chair Tramm Hudson opened the session up for public comment.
The more than 50 people who addressed the board over the course of the following three hours were divided into two categories: ones who lauded the health care system for how it handled the pandemic and ones who accused it of neglect, if not murder, in the loss of loved ones.
Those who offered praise mainly included people employed by or affiliated with the hospital, or longtime residents who had used its services for years, sometimes generations.
Melissa Hembry said both she and her husband were born at SMH, as were their four children. When she fills out a form that requires a choice of hospital, “I have never written down anything but Sarasota Memorial Hospital,” she said.
Dr. Washington Hill, who has delivered babies at the hospital for 55 years, told the audience that the administration wants to hear from them, but also urged them to “listen to those who know,” to end the bickering.
Doctors who had had direct contact with COVID patients talked about the effort that went into saving them, and a few patients related the experience from their perspective.
Dan Ionescu said he spent five months in the hospital, 55 days of them intubated. The care he got saved his life, he said.
But Tanya Parus accused the board of not addressing complaints about the treatment of specific patients.
Parus said she’s looking for transparency, honesty, trust, accountability and closure, and an internal report can’t provide it.
“My husband was murdered at this place,” Patty Myers said. “This could have ended differently, but you all decided he was not going to make it.”
The hospital’s use of the antiviral drug remdesivir and adherence to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID protocols came in for repeated criticism.
“The CDC protocol is not working,” Erin Green-Rettig said. “It’s killing people.”
She said that when her 39-year-old son was hospitalized with COVID, he rejected the protocol but his doctor refused to treat him with ivermectin even though she had a prescription for it.
Barbara Vaughn accused the hospital of having sold out to the CDC and National Institutes of Health. She said she’s given her family strict orders not to take her to SMH if she’s sick because “I don’t want the government directing my health care.”
After public comment, Board Member Bridget Fiorucci, who was elected last year on a “Health Freedom” platform, said she wanted to make clear that her interest in having a report done wasn’t motivated by retribution against doctors.
But, she said, anyone who is “intellectually honest” would have to acknowledge that some alternate viewpoints had been suppressed in treatment.
Victor Rohe, also a new member, said he thought the report was excellent, but recommended it be treated as a draft and released for public comment before it’s finalized.
He and Fiorucci would be the two votes against approval. He urged everyone to read it, though.
“If you’d like to give us feedback, come back in March," Hudson said.
