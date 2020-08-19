VENICE — The Gulf Coast Community Foundation has teamed up with the Florida Humanities Council and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to bring a traveling exhibit of the Smithsonian Institution about voting in America to Sarasota County.
The tour began at Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library and is called “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.”
It is based on a display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., “and tells the story of America’s democratic form of government,” according to a news release.
“This Museum on Main Street adaptation includes many of the same dynamic features: historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games and additional footage, photos, and information; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material,” it said.
The Aug. 15 kickoff was scheduled to be virtual with a take on the tradition of first lady Dolley Madison, whose social gatherings were very popular.
“Voices and Votes” remains on display at the library through Oct. 10.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the library will observe social-distancing practices, limit the number of simultaneous visitors and regularly sanitize the exhibit. Visitors are encouraged to verify the library’s hours and other information by calling 941-861-1360.
There will be online events as a part of the exhibit that will team up with groups like The Village Square and Braver Angels.
“These programs include book discussions, documentary screenings and workshops to recognize and lessen the effects of polarization on political conversations,” it said.
To learn more about the virtual events, visit bit.ly/Voices-Votes-events.
“Gulf Coast Community Foundation is honored to partner with the Florida Humanities Council to bring this wonderful educational opportunity to residents here in Sarasota County,” Gulf Coast Community Foundation CEO/president Mark S. Pritchett said. “We hope to inspire our community to engage in conversations about our local history and the story of democracy in America.”
There are six sections in the exhibit, each exploring historic content and posing questions relevant to the contemporary form of American government. ‘The Machinery of Democracy,’ for example, covers the myriad ways we participate in our political system, including state and national parties, nominating conventions, and promoting our candidate of choice.
After the North Sarasota Library, the Polk County History Center in Bartow will host the exhibition between mid-October and mid-December. Then it will move on to the Haitian Heritage Museum in Miami and finish at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum, in Tallahassee, from mid-February till late March.
“Florida is one of only four states in the nation to receive this new traveling exhibition,” Florida Humanities Council Executive Director Steve Seibert said. “Although there is a greater focus on politics during presidential election years, this exhibit proves there are opportunities for citizens to remain engaged every year.”
