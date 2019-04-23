Employees are so scarce these days that Punta Gorda Airport had to lift its ban on job applicants who smoke.
The Airport Authority Board voted unanimously Thursday to remove the restriction on smoking for job applicants. Airport Chief Executive Officer James Parish told the board that the airport is having problems recruiting for its jobs.
"We're not even getting applications on a lot of jobs, or when we call, they're not calling back," he said.
"That's amazing," said Authority Chairman Pamella Seay. "Like it or not, (smoking) is still legal."
Authority board member Kathleen Coppola said she was surprised to hear that employers were even allowed to refuse to hire smokers.
The country and the state of Florida are enjoying high employment rates at the moment, making employers work harder to fill jobs. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Florida's unemployment rate most recently at 3.5 percent.
The Airport Authority has been requiring applicants to submit to testing to prove they were not current smokers, Parish said. Having a ban on smokers helped keep the health insurance rate down a bit, Parish said, but not a lot for the relatively small operation.
Airport employees are still banned from smoking anywhere on the airport grounds, he said. Airport tenants may have different rules for their employees, Parish added, but authority employees still can't smoke on a tenant site.
