Whether you’re happily coupled or a member of the lonely hearts club, you can always use a little animal affection. Join the Humane Society of Sarasota County (HSSC) for a pre-Valentine’s celebration.
The third annual Smoochy Poochy Yappy Hour will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the courtyard of The Overton Restaurant in Sarasota.
Admission includes yappetizers and two drink tickets. You’ll feel very cool sipping your event-exclusive cocktail in this modern venue, only to lose your cool completely and melt into a puddle of goo at the sight of the adorable pets. Squeals are acceptable and encouraged.
HSSC will have adoptable animals and pet therapy animals on site. And it wouldn’t be Smoochy Poochy without doggie kissing booths, so bring a few extra bucks and prepare to pucker up for a good cause. There will even be some kittens to cuddle.
Tickets are $40 per person in advance and $45 at the door. Space is limited, so we suggest purchasing yours in advance at: HSSC.org/get-involved/events/smoochy.
The Overton is located at 1420 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, in the Rosemary District. There are parking lots behind the building, and there is ample street parking throughout the district. Personal pets are permitted, but they must be on a leash and should be well behaved and good around other animals.
All proceeds benefit the lifesaving work of the Humane Society of Sarasota County.
The Humane Society of Sarasota County is the area’s premier no-kill shelter and relies solely on private donations, bequests, and community support to continue its mission to engage the hearts, hands, and minds of the community to help animals. Programs offered include pet adoptions, humane education, pet therapy, a pet pantry, a volunteer program, and a full-service, affordable animal clinic that is open to the public.
The Humane Society of Sarasota County is located at 2331 15th St., Sarasota, Florida 34237. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Phone: 941-955-4131; web: HSSC.org.
The Humane Society of Sarasota County Animal Clinic is located at 1090 N. Tuttle Ave., (across the street from Ed Smith Stadium), Sarasota, Florida 34237. Operating hours are Monday to Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.–noon. Phone: 941-364-3605; web: HSSCClinic.org.
