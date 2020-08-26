VENICE — The Snake Island Republic is being invaded — for about 75 days.
Snake Island will undergo a renourishment project but will be off-limits for at least two months beginning Sept. 15.
The Lyons Bay channel dredging project north of the island, requested by Sarasota County and managed by the West Coast Inland Navigation District, involves removing sand to deepen the channel at low tide.
Snake Island, a few hundred yards to the south, was deemed the spot to relocate the sand.
“The work will close it in a bit and save some of the sand” from washing away, WCIND Executive Director Justin McBride said.
The budget for Lyons Bay dredging is about $311,000,
