The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will keep catch-and-release restrictions for Southwest Florida waters in place for snook, redfish and spotted seatrout.

The restrictions are expected to remain into effect until 2020, the FWC announced Wednesday.

Since the fall of 2018, due to the devastating impacts of red tide blooms on the game fish populations from Pasco to Collier counties, the FWC closed seasons and required anglers to release whatever snook and redfish they caught.

FWC researchers determined that the populations of redfish in Charlotte Harbor, Tampa and Sarasota bays, redfish and spotted seatrout populations remain below the long-term averages for those species.

Snook counts are up, showing signs of recovery, but the FWC officials decided to wait and determine in early 2020 to determine if snook season may be reopened to harvest earlier than May 31, 2020.

The biggest change is to seatrout restrictions. Spotted seatrout will be catch-and-release only, including no commercial harvest through May 31, 2020.

Standard state regulations for the three species remain in place for north of Pasco County on the West Coast and for Florida's Atlantic Coast.

