Life was very different here in the Englewood area back in the 1930s, when Larry Evans was just knee-high to an alligator.
When the Evans family lived on Palm Island, they had to go all the way to Gasparilla Island by boat for ice. If their cistern ran dry, they had to bring water from the mainland by boat. They had to keep smudge pots going to fight the mosquitoes. When they moved to Grove City, there was no electricity which meant no lights or playing the radio unless they could afford batteries.
“Times were lean,” said Evans, “It was not an easy life, but I wouldn’t have changed my growing-up experiences in this area for anything.
“In the late 1930s, when I got big enough, I discovered I could make some money by catching specimens for the Bass Lab — the Bass Biological Laboratory and Zoological Research Supply Company. It was on New Point Comfort behind where Merchant’s Crossing Shopping Center is today. They sold specimens to scientists and colleges, people like that.
“I would go out and catch frogs, snakes, alligators, anything I could get my hands on that they would buy. Now, frogs, you only got pennies for — 2 cents to 4 cents — according to their size, maybe 5 cents for a really big one. But rattlesnakes, now that was big money. I would get 50 cents and you could get 35 cents for a ‘possum.
“Bass would also buy alligators. The babies didn’t bring much because there were so many of them all around. You could just go out and pick them up. But one that was four or five feet long, well, I’m not sure but I think for that size I would get a dollar or two dollars. I couldn’t handle a gator more that 4 or 5 feet, that was as big as I could carry and as big as I wanted to catch.
“Well, one night I had been out in the woods with old Jake — that was a tame (raccoon) I had that followed me like a dog — and I caught an alligator. He was close to 5 feet. I wrapped his snout up — too bad we didn’t have duct tape then —and I put him over my shoulder and took him home. I was going to put him in one of the pens I had built under the house which was up on stilts.
“Helen, my aunt’s sister, was staying with us. She was about 15 when this happened. There was a hall that ran through the house we had there in Grove City on Downing Street. Helen slept on one of those rollaway cots that had castors on it, there in the hallway.
“Well, I got home, it was late. I had to get to bed so I could get up for school, so I just tied the ‘gator up at the front steps instead of letting it loose in a pen. I walked into the house and the moonlight was coming in all the windows, and there was Helen, fast asleep on that cot.
“To this day I don’t know what came over me, but I suddenly had this thought — I just wondered what she would do if she woke up in the morning and found that ‘gator lying here on the floor next to her cot. Well, there was only one way to find out.
“I went back outside and I tried to calm the gator real good. Alligators are sort of peculiar — you can set ‘em down, and turn ‘em belly-side up on their backs and rub their bellies, and they will just kind of go to sleep, seems to sort of hypnotize them. Some times they will stay that way for quite a while, sometimes only a few minutes.
“Well this ‘gator got nice and calm and I brought him in the house real quiet. I tied the rope I had the gator tied up with to one of the legs of the cot, which I mentioned had castors on it. I was kind of pleased with myself as I started to get ready for bed thinking about the big discovery in the morning when Helen wakes up.
“The next thing I knew the house was filled with the most blood-curdling screams you have ever heard in your life. I, of course, thought she had discovered the gator.
“But it was much worst. I went out in the hallway and there’s Helen sitting up on the cot and darned if that gator’s not moving out. He’s trying to head back to the swamp with the cot in tow. Of course, those castors made it real easy to pull and he is going all over the hallway with Helen and the cot. I have to say it was one of the funniest things I have ever seen.
“I should have probably gotten the only whipping in my life that night except for the fact that when my mother and father came out into the hall and saw the scene, my father just couldn’t contain himself. He had a great sense of humor. He just broke up laughing and could hardly stop. I was verbally reprimanded, mildly, eventually.
• • •
It is alligator romance season, and many are roaming looking for a mate. Unfortunately there have been attacks in Englewood. If you encounter one, under no circumstance approach it. They are very dangerous — even smaller ones.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
