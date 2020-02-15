Today

10 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s University vs. Kent State University at South County Regional Park, Punta Gorda

11 a.m.: University of Iowa vs. University of Pittsburgh at North County Regional Park

11:30 a.m.: Ohio State University vs Indiana State University at North County Regional Park

Thursday, Feb. 20

3 p.m.: University of Nebraska Omaha vs. Indiana State University at North County Regional Park

Friday, Feb. 21

11 a.m.: University of Nebraska Omaha vs. Chicago State University at North County Regional Park

3 p.m.: Dartmouth College vs. Indiana State University at North County Regional Park

For the complete list of games, go to snowbirdbaseball.info.

