Today
10 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s University vs. Kent State University at South County Regional Park, Punta Gorda
11 a.m.: University of Iowa vs. University of Pittsburgh at North County Regional Park
11:30 a.m.: Ohio State University vs Indiana State University at North County Regional Park
Thursday, Feb. 20
3 p.m.: University of Nebraska Omaha vs. Indiana State University at North County Regional Park
Friday, Feb. 21
11 a.m.: University of Nebraska Omaha vs. Chicago State University at North County Regional Park
3 p.m.: Dartmouth College vs. Indiana State University at North County Regional Park
For the complete list of games, go to snowbirdbaseball.info.
