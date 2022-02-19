NORTH PORT — The Atlanta Braves have sparked another rally.
This one isn’t on the field.
The team’s $140 million spring training ballpark in West Villages — what later became Wellen Park — is fueling commercial development at Tamiami Trail and River Road.
The financial undertaking of CoolToday Park, along with investors piling into Wellen Park itself, suggests the high-traffic intersection may look far different in the next two years, according to several sources.
According to sources, the four corners and the one-mile radius of Tamiami Trail at River Road, in the near future, will include one or two hotels, a campus of medical services, multi-family housing of more than 1,000 units, a self-storage business and a convenience store plaza.
It will include a connecting roadway through that parcel.
Other projects include a pet resort and other rumored development, according to consultants steering some of these business transactions.
And 19 acres of mostly mangroves in the southeast section at River Road and Tamiami Trail will be sold as a conservation easement fronting the Myakka River, according to a consultant involved in that deal.
The opposite southwest corner is wetlands and unlikely to produce anything more than frogs, however. A neighboring parcel owned by the Diocese of Venice on the same roadway is unlikely available to investors.
The Braves relocating to North Port from Kissimmee in 2019 “had planted the flag” on investment enthusiasm in North Port, said Marty Black, a land-use consultant and the former executive director for the West Villages Improvement District, a self-governing body in Wellen Park.
“There are incremental steps (at River Road and Tamiami Trail) … but it’s coming,” Black said.
The visible and real growth near Tamiami Trail and River Road for years had been at Wellen Park, a mile west of the four corners. Even then, it was quite a turnaround, as the area was hard hit by the Great Recession.
Development of Gran Paradiso in West Villages, which began in 2006, for example, had ground to a halt with fewer than 30 of the planned 1,999 homes built and no amenities completed.
The West Villages Improvement District, set up by an act of the state Legislature to fund infrastructure in both Gran Paradiso and IslandWalk, had defaulted on a bond issue.
The community had languished until 2013, when Lennar Corp. stepped in, bringing the bonds current and catching up on overdue taxes.
That area’s recovery has since been phoenix-like:
• Downtown Wellen at West Villages Parkway and US 41 opens its first phase later this year, for instance.
• A $12 million North Port public safety complex is nearly complete at Tamiami and Predo Boulevard.
• Retail, recreation, assisted living, housing and other amenities rise in Downtown Wellen like spring flowers.
• At full build-out over several phases, billions in value get added to North Port’s tax rolls.
• The Marketplace Plaza anchored by a Publix is also vibrant.
• Wellen Park developers in the Playmore District near the Braves stadium this month had also announced a large rental community.
Wellen Park itself is huge attraction for real and potential investors, said Don Silverman, CEO of Dallas-based MQ Development Co., which owns 10 acres at the northeast corner at Tamiami Trail and North River Road.
The Sarasota County Board of Commissioners in 2017 had approved a request from Myakka River Center LLC to allow the processing of a privately initiated amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan.
The amendment was to change the designation of the property on the future land use map from rural to commercial center. Myakka River Center is an affiliate company with MQ Development Co.
That property is a now vacant trailer park behind the old Myakka River Trading Post, a standing eyesore, at best.
Wellen Park, which at build-out will be 20,000 houses and some 50,000 people, “is enough to get anybody’s interest,” said Silverman.
His firm had last year announced retail and other unspecified development at the corner, where a remnant of homeless and squatters at the former trailer park had been evicted.
Those four corners at River Road and U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail and into the interior will assuredly see further development with the widening of North River Road, a $47 million expansion southward from the Interstate 75 interchange.
That stretch of roadway is North Port, Venice and parts of Sarasota County. The Florida Department of Transportation project started this month. That widening will change the dynamic of a sleepy five miles to a bustling four or six lanes and its inevitable march of goods and people.
And then there is South River Road between U.S. 41 and Englewood. Sarasota County, not the state Department of Transportation, is responsible for that stretch, however.
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, an Englewood resident, had said South River Road hasn’t been forgotten and efforts are underway to improve the road.
As a county representative on the Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization, which allocates Sarasota’s share of federal and state transportation funds, Cutsinger was actively pursuing a fiscal strategy to improve and upgrade South River Road, he had said.
