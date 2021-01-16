VENICE — A presentation titled “So Many Lives, Unlived...The Children of the Holocaust” was the program at the Jan. 7 Sisterhood meeting at the Jewish Congregation of Venice.
The Zoom program, which was watched by more than 40 members, commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day which will be held on Jan. 27.
Speakers were Bette Zaret, founder of the Butterflies of Hope and Remembrance project and Dr. Andre Krauss, art historian, media psychologist and noted Holocaust speaker.
Dr. Krauss gave a presentation which included slides and remembrances from the horrors of Nazi Germany’s treatment of the Jews. Particularly poignant were photographs of the children, many of whom were saved by courageous individuals. Their eyes stare out through the images...frightened, starving youngsters in tattered clothing who have lost everything and face an uncertain and terrifying future.
Several Sisterhood members are children of Holocaust survivors and stated the need to remind the world about this terrible chapter of history to prevent it from reoccurring.
Zaret spoke about the many Holocaust programs being presented to school children to achieve this necessary goal.
To learn more about the Sisterhood at the JCV, call 941-484-2022. The JCV is at 600 N. Auburn Road, Venice.
