Before the internet, people commonly burned Polaroids and love letters in a fire as an act of closure following a breakup.


To purge or not

By keeping what’s been digitally posted, you can continue to reflect on the relationship, prompting personal growth. By deleting the content, perhaps you can more quickly move on from your previous partner and prepare for your next relationship.
Reconsider before deleting everything

Studies suggest that people who selectively keep some objects from their previous relationships and delete others fare better following a breakup than those who obsessively keep or delete them from social media platforms.

Kate G. Blackburn is a post doctoral researcher with The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts, Leah E. LeFebvre is an associate professor of Communication at the University of Alabama and Nick Brody is an associate professor of Communication Studies at the University of Puget Sound. This article was originally published on “The Conversation.”

