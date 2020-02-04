Have you ever had that dream that you’re running as fast as you can and the bad guys are gaining of you?
Well social media feels this way because it has real problems starting with the government in how it deals with all sorts of data concerning how we communicate with one another.
Depending on who you are, you may feel that it has undermined the democratic process in this county. In Britain, information about Bretix includes manipulating Twitter accounts, distorted videos and questions about foreign meddling.
In Ethiopia, the prime minister, in accepting his Nobel Prize, stated that the social media is now being use to “sow hate and division to undermine Ethiopia’s delicate political transition.”
The situation in this country in no better. It looks like Politics by Twitter with the president and others tweeting endlessly. No other president has ever expressed themselves more publicly in this manner and the general reaction seems to be a mixture of horror and consternation.
Also, the federal government is looking very carefully at the antitrust aspects of the high tech industry as well as the insinuated foreign intervention in our elections.
Finally, there are constant discussions and lawsuits on how the data collected by these companies is being sold.
Experts say that the early tasks and challenges to start were technical, helping people navigate the confusing new world of the internet. Now the situation centers on the abuse of the internet and trying to reign in the abusers.
When the internet first come around, it was billed as the “Information Highway,” bringing the world together. They never said what it was going to turn into.
Maybe Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, in saying that it would bring people together, also meant that it would bring us together with people hawking other products similar to ones we ordered on-line.
All smartphones, including iPhones, contain hardware that monitor user’s activities and current locations. Much of this data is collected even when the phone is off. The phone can find information in your apps and online activity and make this information available to third parties like advertisers.
The data is categorized by such demographics as age, income, region and interest. Using digital profiles is at the heart of business’s such as Google and Facebook. The government is talking about placing a hefty tax on the sale of this data as a way to curtail the abuse of its collection.
China has bypassed us in their establishing what they call a “Digital Totalitarian State”. Cameras and surveillance devices are every where.
These are citywide systems which encompass license plates, phone numbers, faces and social media information. One critic of the system said that “The information can be used by the government and can used by big bosses in companies to track us. Our lives are worth about as much as dirt”.
The internet, and particularly the social media, has also poisoned the way we communicate. The immediacy of the medium has not permitted people to think out responses nor has it offered contemplated and well written documents. And why do we now have to write in shorthand with “lol,” ‘u’ and “btw” instead of actual words that can express emotions and feeling?
Several teachers have told me that students in high school and college don’t have the ability to write adequately. Finally, most United States schools have suspended teaching script known as cursive writing. Society has determined that because we have computers, we don’t need handwriting…but we need both. A college professor’s study shows a connection between linked letters in cursive writing and spelling proficiency.
So, look for big changes in the social media, whether legislated or due to public pressure.
