SARASOTA — Shortly after taking office in 2016, Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran began asking pointed questions about the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County and demanding accountability for “taxpayer dollars” as he put it.
It took two to three years and a change in leadership before Moran got the accountability he sought.
Now, it appears Moran, who championed the creation of a special mental health district for the county, has turned his sights on the array of social services providers acting under contracts with the county.
Each year, the county contracts with these nonprofit agencies to provide human services such as homeless services, childcare and even mental health.
The county has two advisory councils that review the applications for funding then make recommendations to the county commission on the amounts each program should receive.
The latest bit of drama came during the commissioners Nov. 14 meeting when commissioners were to receive the latest round of recommendations for the funding of $9.8 million to the 31 organizations vying for the dollars.
Andrea Blanch, chairwoman of the Behavioral Health Advisory Council, was about halfway through her presentation when Moran interrupted with objections about the selection process the council members used.
As the discussion continued to disintegrate, commissioners decided to take no action on the recommendations but instead to continue the existing contracts to the end of January.
They also agreed to release about one-third of the available funds so the agencies could continue to operate.
With two new commissioners on board, they will now hold a workshop during one of their two meetings in January to discuss the advisory council’s recommendations.
But it is likely Moran will continue in a gadfly mode.
In a guest opinion column that appeared in the Sarasota Herald Tribune on Dec. 23, Moran wrote, “Taxpayers deserve to have their hard-earned money spent wisely, and that’s certainly the case whenever local governments look to use public dollars to support nonprofits.”
