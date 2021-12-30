TAMPA — With every Montreal shot that was turned away, goaltender Max Lagace looked more comfortable in net.
Despite allowing four goals — two in the third period — in his Lightning regular-season debut Tuesday night, his performance was notable, especially given the circumstances.
With regular goaltenders Andrei Vasilevskiy and Brian Elliott in the COVID-19 protocol, the Lightning was forced to call up Lagace, 28, and fellow AHL Syracuse goaltender Hugo Alnefelt on Monday evening.
In the 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens, Lagace stopped 27 of 31 shots, 13 of which were considered high-danger chances at even strength.
With the league and the players association announcing Wednesday that the isolation period after a positive coronavirus test was cut from 10 days to five in the United States if symptoms are gone or a negative test is returned, the normal goaltending pair could return Friday, when the Lightning host the Rangers.
If that doesn’t happen, Lagace and Alnefelt were expected to split the back-to-back games that start Thursday at Florida.
With Tuesday’s win, Lightning interim coach Derek Lalonde — who is filling in while Jon Cooper remains in the virus protocol — believes Lagace can build off the experience for his next start.
Going in, the staff noticed Lagace was a little rusty having not played since Dec. 15 with the Crunch in a 4-2 win over the Toronto Marlies. Since that game, Syracuse has dealt with coronavirus issues, forcing postponements. Syracuse was to resume play next Wednesday.
“(Lagace) hasn’t really had a lot of time on the ice,” Lalonde said. “There was enough volume in (Tuesday’s) game, some different looks in different situations. … We’re confident he’ll give us another good performance next time.”
In the first period Tuesday, the Canadiens hit hard from the start. Less than five minutes in, forward Brendan Gallagher gave Montreal its first dangerous look as he raced down the ice with forward Jonathan Drouin.
Gallagher carried the puck into the right faceoff circle and saw Drouin moving down the slot. Gallagher then shot across the ice, and the puck trickled over the stick of Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta — who was trying to break up the play — putting it in a vulnerable position for Lagace.
Lagace quickly moved across the crease to block Drouin’s tap with his right pad.
Moves like that made Lagace’s play valuable as the Lightning fielded a somewhat depleted lineup that also was missing center Anthony Cirelli and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, who also were in the virus protocol.
“It’s not easy when you come out of a Christmas break or they’re out with COVID protocols and all of the above,” forward Corey Perry said. “Especially Max stepping right in and helping us and playing well and giving us a chance, he did a great job.”
In the third period, Lagace turned away six shots before allowing Montreal defenseman Kale Clague to tie the score at 3. Lagace allowed another goal about 13 minutes later for a 4-3 Montreal lead.
Perry tied it with 20 seconds left in regulation, and forward Ondrej Palat scored 36 seconds into overtime.
Lalonde said Lagace’s confidence helped carry him through his first regular-season NHL start since May 8, a 1-0 shutout win with the Penguins against the Sabres.
“I wish we were a little better in front of him throughout,” Lalonde said. “We gave up too many looks, too many chances against, but he hung in there with some great saves, and ultimately I was really happy that he was rewarded with a win.”
