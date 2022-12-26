PUNTA GORDA — Wanting to open a business in the area, Robbin and Thomas Webb searched for a perfect oasis where people could relax and get away from it all.
They found that property in Punta Gorda about a year ago.
“This is a brand-new thing for us,” Robbin Webb said. “We looked at the property last fall and found it had so much potential.”
Solstice Retreat Resort and Gathering Space is a half-acre property about 5 minutes from downtown Punta Gorda.
“It was formerly known as Cabana Joes’ Air B&B,” Robbin said. “Each room had a different theme.”
Amenities and services at Solstice include daily breakfast, yoga, a waterfall pool with hot tub, hammocks, screened patios, tiki hut and quiet spaces for “hidden meditation.”
Add-on amenities like catering, spa services and transportation services are also available.
There is a two-night minimum stay at the retreat. All the bungalows were redone and named after fruits.
“There is an orange bungalow, papaya, grapefruit and an avocado room,” Robbin said. “Each sleep between two and four people.”
The Webbs closed on the property in April. They had planned to open in early October after extensive renovations were completed.
“We did get damage from Ian ... we had to replace roofs, and most of the fencing along the property,” Robbin said. “There was a ton of debris and fallen trees.”
Solstice, a retreat resort and event space, officially opens in Punta Gorda on Jan. 5. A soft opening is underway.
“We already have four private retreats booked for February,” Robbin said. “We can also host weddings and other special events.”
Originally from Richmond, Virginia, Robbin Webb has been a student of yoga for 20 years, and is also a yoga instructor. She is a former classroom teacher. Thomas Webb is a former Marine, published author, and a black belt instructor. He is a former personal trainer and has an MBA, having spent 16 years in corporate finance.
Yoga classes will be offered two days a week at Solstice, Robbin Webb said.
“If we get more interest from the public, we will add more classes.”
Solstice Retreat is at 521 Drury Lane in Punta Gorda.
For reservations, call 941-844-5977 or visit www.solsticepg.com.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
