In the Sunshine State there are plenty of pet-friendly hotels and accommodations, many that pamper to your furry friends. Some can stay at no extra cost, others require fees. Here is a sampling of some where they are treated like VIPs — Very Important Pets.
ALFORD INN: This is located in Winter Park, one of the most dog-friendly towns in Florida. The “Very Important Pup” package includes a classic room, specialty dog bowl, a variety of doggie treats and toys, personal dog walk and a donation to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. https://thealfondinn.com/
ALOFT HOTELS: This boutique hotel chain by Starwood is pet friendly at its seven Florida locations, which include two in Jacksonville, one in Tallahassee, one in Orlando and three in the Miami area. Part of the welcome package includes a special bed and bowl and a doggie bag full of treats and toys. Policies vary on weight restrictions. https://aloft-hotels.marriott.com/
COSTA D'ESTE BEACH RESORT & SPA: This Vero Beach boutique hotel has a “Party Like a Pup Star” package that includes a cabana room with king-size bed, welcome mojitos, beach chairs for two, an array of dog treats and toys from a local boutique, a plush doggie bed and valet parking. www.costadeste.com/
EPIC HOTEL: This Miami spot not only has great views but accepts any pets with no restrictions on number, weight or size and for no extra charge. Pet pampering amenities include the placement of pet bowls and beds in your room, and the availability of dog leashes and plastic bags for dog walks. Arrangements can be made with the concierge for pet grooming, pet walking, pet sitting and pet massage services. www.epichotel.com/
MANDARIN ORIENTAL HOTEL MIAMI: This waterfront hotel on Brickell Key accepts pets up to 25 pounds. They receive plush beds, have special culinary choices, are walked free once a day and can unwind in bathrobes emblazoned with the hotel logo. https://bit.ly/3vzNcEW
To find more pet-friendly hotels, vacation rentals, camp grounds and other accommodations in Florida, visit https://bit.ly/3nmjjnL
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.