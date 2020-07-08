Here's one more look at the only public Fourth of July fireworks display in our area, the North Port show held at North Port High School. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone was asked to stay in and around their vehicles, and there no reported problems or incidents.
Some more Fourth of July family fun
- SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA
