SARASOTA COUNTY — Ali Hopper said her family recently moved from Minnesota to Florida to enjoy more freedom from government-imposed mandates.
Hopper said Monday she’s standing for individual and constitutional rights to decide what is best for families — and it’s not a partisan issue.
“We were shut down for a year and a half,” said Hopper’s mother, Sandra Jimenez, who ran for the Minnesota House of Representatives on Nov. 3, 2020. She lost and also moved here. The pair said they are in Florida “to be free.”
The pair joined about 200 parents, teachers, grandparents and children Monday morning for a peaceful parade-like protest onto the parent drop-off area at Englewood Elementary School.
In Venice, two people protested outside Venice High School against the mask mandate with a flag and sign on Monday morning.
As they stood on the sidewalk, cars of both parents and students leaving the school honked and thanked them for protesting the mandate that went into effect Monday.
In Englewood, those outside the elementary school said they are opposed to the Sarasota County School District’s mandate that all students wear masks on school property. The School Board approved the new rules Aug. 21 — in defiance of an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis that has since been successfully challenged in court — and they went into effect last week. Monday was the first day the rules were enforced.
In their peaceful walk toward the school Monday morning, no one wore masks as they entered campus. Some held signs, others waved flags. Many children in the group wore red, white and blue outfits.
“It’s sad to see my husband was in Afghanistan and fought for our freedom and we have to fight with our own School Board for our freedom,” Hooper said. “This isn’t a mask or no-mask or vaccine or no-vaccine issue. This is about a parent’s choice. Even if masks had been banned, we would still be fighting, because it’s not the School Board’s choice, it’s our right. We should never give up freedom.”
Adele Giulian, a grandmother, held a sign that read, “Freedom is Life Liberty and The Pursuit of Happiness — The Declaration of Independence.”
“I’m here for freedom of choice,” Giulian said. “Poor Rosa Parks, I think we will be grateful to others like her who took a stand against discrimination, and that’s what we are fighting for today. They should be teaching the children about Rosa Parks.”
Some parents encouraged their child or teenager to take a stand at 10 a.m. and not wear their mask. But, there were no mass pickups by 11 a.m. at most North Port schools or at Englewood Elementary School on Monday.
“I have seen no reports of any major issues so far today,” said Kelsey Whealy, district spokesperson. “I have heard there were a few expressions of disapproval about the policy, but I do not have confirmation of where these took place.”
School Board chair Shirley Brown said, despite social media chatter, the actual effects of the protest seemed limited. Brown was one of the three board members who voted for the mandate.
“It was a small number at our schools … they seem to be running well right now,” she said just after noon on Monday. “The vice principals are going through the classes and making sure there’s compliance … I think a few kids were sent home, but not many.”
Based on that, Brown believes an amplified crowd is not the majority of the district’s voices.
“Judging from my emails, they are a lot louder and more vile,” she said, noting some mail coming to her home’s address that were crude in nature.
Brown believes the vote was the right one to take, based solely on the situation. Last year, students were masked. So far this year, they haven’t been.
“The numbers speak for themselves. Last year we had low rates of infection among children — it was not spreading in our schools. This year, we are seeing it spreading in our schools,” she said.
