FORT MYERS – Broadway Palm presents “Sounds of Christmas” playing now through Dec. 25.
“Sounds of Christmas” is a musical centered around Poindexter the elf creating a last-minute playlist for Santa’s Christmas flight.
“The production embraces holiday music and memories in a holly jolly celebration that highlights what makes the holidays truly meaningful,” according to a news release from the theater.
Classics and contemporary songs involved include “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Run Run Rudolph” and more.
“I was inspired by my own Christmas traditions with my family and friends,” creator, director and choreographer Amy Marie McCleary said in the news release. “So many of our Christmas memories are colored by the music of the season and I wanted to highlight all those special tunes in unique ways.”
“Sounds of Christmas” is playing through Dec. 25 at Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday nights with some matinees. Tickets are $48 to $73; children and group prices available. Tickets are available by calling 239-278-4422, or by visiting BroadwayPalm.com.
