Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School
941-203-1711
316 Sarasota St., Venice
Garden Elementary School
941-486-2110
700 Center Road, Venice
https://www.sarasotacountyschools.net/schools/garden
Island Village Montessori School
941-484-4999
2001 PineBrook Road (Venice) Venice
11011 | Clark Road (St. Rd. 72) Sarasota
Laurel Nokomis School
941-486-2171
1900 E. Laurel Road, Nokomis
https://www.sarasotacountyschools.net/schools/laurelnokomis
Pine View School
941-486-2001
1 Python Path, Osprey
https://www.sarasotacountyschools.net/schools/pineview
SKY Academy Venice
941-244-2626
705 Center Road, Venice
http://www.skyatthey.com/Venice
Student Leadership Academy
941-485-5551
200 Field Avenue E., Venice
https://www.studentleadershipacademyvenice.org
Taylor Ranch Elementary School
941-486-2000
2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice
https://www.sarasotacountyschools.net/schools/taylorranch
Venice Christian School
Phone: 941-496-4411
1200 Center Road, Venice
https://www.venicechristianschool.org/
Venice Elementary School
941-486-2111
150 E. Miami Ave., Venice
https://www.sarasotacountyschools.net/schools/veniceelementary
Venice High School
941-488-6726
1 Indian Ave., Venice
https://www.sarasotacountyschools.net/schools/venicehigh
Venice Middle School
941-486-2100
1900 Center Road, Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.