Back to school

Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School

941-203-1711

316 Sarasota St., Venice

https://www.ecstigers.com

Garden Elementary School

941-486-2110

700 Center Road, Venice

https://www.sarasotacountyschools.net/schools/garden

Island Village Montessori School

941-484-4999

2001 PineBrook Road (Venice) Venice

11011 | Clark Road (St. Rd. 72) Sarasota

https://islandvillage.org

Laurel Nokomis School

941-486-2171

1900 E. Laurel Road, Nokomis

https://www.sarasotacountyschools.net/schools/laurelnokomis

Pine View School

941-486-2001

1 Python Path, Osprey

https://www.sarasotacountyschools.net/schools/pineview

SKY Academy Venice

941-244-2626

705 Center Road, Venice

http://www.skyatthey.com/Venice

Student Leadership Academy

941-485-5551

200 Field Avenue E., Venice

https://www.studentleadershipacademyvenice.org

Taylor Ranch Elementary School

941-486-2000

2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice

https://www.sarasotacountyschools.net/schools/taylorranch

Venice Christian School

Phone: 941-496-4411

1200 Center Road, Venice

https://www.venicechristianschool.org/

Venice Elementary School

941-486-2111

150 E. Miami Ave., Venice

https://www.sarasotacountyschools.net/schools/veniceelementary

Venice High School

941-488-6726

1 Indian Ave., Venice

https://www.sarasotacountyschools.net/schools/venicehigh

Venice Middle School

941-486-2100

1900 Center Road, Venice

https://www.sarasotacountyschools.net/schools/venicemiddle

