VENICE — Public bus service could be phased out in South County under a new transportation concept being considered.
Scaled back routes, run by Sarasota County Area Transportation would continue to serve mostly Sarasota, with one route to Venice.
Door-to-door subsidized Uber-like options, taxi or private van service could serve the remaining areas of South Venice, North Port and Englewood, according to a consultant.
“Sarasota County Mobility Network Redesign,” prepared by TransPro Consulting, Inc., based in Tampa, and submitted to Sarasota County on Feb. 5, introduced three concepts for the County Commission to consider.
All three reduce the reach of public bus routes by two-thirds.
Concept 1 cuts two-thirds of the least used routes, terminating in South County at the Historic Train Depot in Venice. It saves $4 million from the current $23.56 million annual budget.
Concept 2 also cuts bus routes by two-thirds, but increases the number of trips on remaining routes. For example, a route that stops at a particular location once each hour, might instead stop at that location every 20 minutes under Concept 2. Increasing frequency on certain stops could be done for under $1 million.
Concept 3, which County Commissioners backed, is a break even hybrid program. Like Concept 2, it reduces less utilized routes by two thirds, but increases frequency of stops on some routes. It serves the remaining areas with alternative transportation modes, including door-to-door options.
The idea is to create “mobility hubs” that serve Sarasota, Venice, North Port and Englewood. For example, a rider going from one North Port location to another North Port location might take subsidized Uber service.
Someone in Englewood traveling to Sarasota might take Lyft to the Venice Train Depot, then transfer to a SCAT bus for the remainder of their trip.
Uber’s an option
County Commissioners agreed to pursue Concept 3, but had plenty of questions and concerns.
“If we subsidize Uber rides, how do we keep an eye on that?” asked Commissioner Christian Ziegler.
If someone who can afford to take a cab to the store decides instead to take advantage of a subsidized ride, “aren’t you creating a new rider,” Ziegler asked.
TransPro’s Ehren Bingaman said it would be up to the county to approve standards or caps, perhaps using income thresholds, to define a customer.
“We were purposely vague about the (alternative) modes,” Bingaman said, adding that can be tackled through contracts with transportation partners.
What options are there for those without iPhones, or for the disabled, Ziegler asked.
That’s where Mobility Hubs come in, Bingaman said.
“They create that point” where anyone can find transportation. “(You) want to make sure this is incredibly accessible to residents to maintain their independence and mobility,” Bingaman said.
How difficult would it be to transition from Concept 3 back to Concept 2 if the alternative transportation model flops, Ziegler and Commissioner Nancy Detert wanted to know.
“We don’t know what we don’t know,” Bingaman said. “You should be able to exit from some of those agreements” pretty easily.
Mobility alternatives
Commission Chair Mike Moran said at a meeting last week the Florida Transportation Secretary “couldn’t have been more clear that we need to focus more on alternative mobility.”
“Some community road grids, like Miami’s, are built out, and the growth projected is massive. With these projections coming about, not just for Florida but for Sarasota County, and the pace of technology in the private sector, it’s obvious we need to be completely innovative, able to move extremely fast. It’s imperative to make this work,” Moran said.
“I’m excited about this,” Ziegler said. “Government always finds to waste money, but we’ve found $4 million to reinvest. That’s exciting. Government moves slow (but) this process has moved quickly. Now we’re here with pretty good options. Government doesn’t always innovate. (But) we can be one of the public transportation leaders in the country with this partnership.”
“We’re talking about picking people up from their homes … so a mother with a child going to a grocery store doesn’t need to walk that half-mile to the store. This is getting them from their door to where they need to go. I think that’s exciting. (This is a) big step for our county, and a good one.
The County Commission directed TransPro to come up with implementation timelines and phasing for the scaled back “Fixed Route Network” and flesh out alternative mobility options in Concept 3, but made no final decisions.
SCAT hired TransPro last July. The County Commission earlier considered privatizing public transportation, but abandoned that option.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.