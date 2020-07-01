Student art show goes virtual for 2020

Announcement of South County Student Art Exhibit which will be a virtual exhibit this year.

POSTER PROVIDED BY VENICE ART CENTER

When area secondary schools went to a virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual South County Schools student art display normally featured at Venice Art Center each spring seemed to be yet another COVID casualty.

With support from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Venice Art Center has come to the rescue with a 12-week virtual art show that is free and open to students aged 15-20 who reside in Venice, North Port, Nokomis and Osprey.

Students may enter their original work each week for 12 weeks

All media will be accepted.

Each week a jury will select a winner who will receive a $50 check. A committee will choose the best overall work at the end of the 12 weeks and award a check for $225 plus a $225 gift card to Michaels (for art supplies) for the overall winner.

The second-place winner will receive a $150 check and $150 Michaels gift card and the third-place winner will receive a $100 check and a $100 Michaels gift card.

The student judged to have submitted the best body of work over the 12 weeks will receive a $500 check and a $500 Michaels gift card. To qualify for this prize, students must have submitted a minimum of four items over the 12-week period.

There is no cost to enter. Students should go to VeniceArtCenter.com to apply and upload their entries.

