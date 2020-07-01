When area secondary schools went to a virtual format because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual South County Schools student art display normally featured at Venice Art Center each spring seemed to be yet another COVID casualty.
With support from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Venice Art Center has come to the rescue with a 12-week virtual art show that is free and open to students aged 15-20 who reside in Venice, North Port, Nokomis and Osprey.
Students may enter their original work each week for 12 weeks
All media will be accepted.
Each week a jury will select a winner who will receive a $50 check. A committee will choose the best overall work at the end of the 12 weeks and award a check for $225 plus a $225 gift card to Michaels (for art supplies) for the overall winner.
The second-place winner will receive a $150 check and $150 Michaels gift card and the third-place winner will receive a $100 check and a $100 Michaels gift card.
The student judged to have submitted the best body of work over the 12 weeks will receive a $500 check and a $500 Michaels gift card. To qualify for this prize, students must have submitted a minimum of four items over the 12-week period.
There is no cost to enter. Students should go to VeniceArtCenter.com to apply and upload their entries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.