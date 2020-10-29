While new residents often bring allegiances to their favorite sports teams, the region offers squads that vie for new fandom.
The teams include the Rays, Buccaneers and Lightning.
“We’ve always prided ourselves on how welcoming we are to fans of other teams that move here and want to become a part of ‘Team Tampa Bay,’” Tampa Bay Sports Commission Executive Director Rob Higgins said.
The Lightning wrapped up ther 2020 season as Stanley Cup champions for the second time. The Rays and Braves were also in the playoffs.
And for college sports, University of South Florida (Tampa) offers up great gridiron action and Florida Gulf Coast University (Fort Myers) has become known as Dunk City.
For football fans, the Bucs bring an experience of a huge pirate ship, complete with cannons and kegs, at Raymond James Stadium. The team is in one of the toughest NFL divisions and brought on future Hall of Famer Tom Brady for the 2020 season.
Raymond James Stadium will be home to the next Super Bowl as well.
The Lightning, who play at Amalie Arena, capped off 2020 with the Stanley Cup and had finished first or second in its division in seven of the last 10 seasons.
Picking home teams becomes a bit more challenging when Major League Baseball Spring Training begins.
The Atlanta Braves are the obvious choice for Wellen Park residents.
But within the Grapefruit League, five MLB teams are within an hour’s drive, including the Baltimore Orioles, in Sarasota; Tampa Bay Rays, in Port Charlotte; Pittsburgh Pirates, in Bradenton; Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins, both in Fort Myers.
The Rays have been an area favorite for years, not only because of their Tampa-connection but also because their Spring Training facility, Charlotte Sports Park, is a short drive from Wellen Park.
Higgins said Tampa Bay offers lots of fan options.
“We have seen countless examples of fans of rival teams moving here and then falling in love with our local teams, resulting in them becoming a fan of our teams moving forward,” Higgins said. “It’s a credit to how our teams perform both on and off the field and ice, along with the unforgettable event experience our fans are treated to by our franchises at their games.”
