It’s not always about a four-year degree.
The DeSoto campus of South Florida State College, for example, has career tracks that are in demand, pay good wages and require far less time than a university degree to master. According to Asena Mott, DeSoto campus director, “The college has had vocational training for students for the past 13 years. Auto mechanics is the oldest of the programs going back to June of 2005,” adding that, “100 percent of our auto mechanics students who complete the program are offered employment here in DeSoto County.”
The Electrical Lineworker course had also been part of the vocational program in the past. It returned in 2017. Both the automotive and lineworker courses are 1.5- to 2-year programs offering occupational certificates. SFSC also provides a Water and Wastewater Treatment program, which is a six-month class required by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for those in that field. Arcadia puts its staff through the program. In addition, students must pass the state water and wastewater certification exam, which means job readiness. The next class is in January and runs through the summer. Cost is $1,250, including books.
The SFSC Linemen course covers ropes and rigging, pole-line equipment, safe work practices, underground distribution labs and CDL certification.
“Companies like Florida Power & Light prefer to hire people that have gone through the lineworker program,” Mott said.
Phil Rizzo is the Automotive Service Technology director at SFSC. I learned that Phil was a graduate of the automotive program at DeSoto High in 1985. He explained how things work at SFSC: “The college accepts adults as well as dual-enrollment students. This means that a high school student starting in 9th grade could graduate from South Florida State College a month before he or she graduates from high school.”
And, yes, “There are girls in the program. In fact, I encourage them,” Rizzo said. “They are some of our best students.”
Nowadays, according to Rizzo, “The automotive service industry has become so complex that mechanics need to specialize.”
He said SFSC tech students are taught auto repair basics, then specialize when they go to work for a local garage or dealership. It’s like a doctor learning the anatomy in school and working in a hospital with patients or in surgery to get those advanced skills, I discovered. Only mechanics fix sick cars.
Ed Kelly, assistant to Phil Rizzo, pointed out that courses in the automotive program include: engine repair, engine performance, manual and automatic transmission, air-conditioning, steering/suspension, brakes, electrical systems, and then co-op work experience. This course is an ASE, or Automotive Service Excellence, accredited curriculum.
“We prepare the students for the ASE Certification Exam,” he said. “When a student starts out in the workplace, they can expect to earn $10 to $12 per hour. As they gain experience, they can earn up to $30 an hour, in some cases.”
SFSC’s DeSoto campus also plans a community education welding course in February. It will not include a certificate, but will provide hands-on basic welding skills and techniques. The class will be held in the evenings to accommodate working students.
We are fortunate to have the South Florida State College in our community and the opportunities it offers. I had a chance to talk with a dedicated group of educators who truly enjoy their jobs. Plus, I really had a good time photographing students in the automotive class — a nice group of guys.
