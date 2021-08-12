Sorry, an error occurred.
South Sarasota County USDA Distribution, September
• 7th Day Adventist Church
2375 S. Seaboard Ave, Venice
941-447-7025
Sept. 21, 4:30-6 p.m.
• Englewood Helping Hand
700 E Dearborn St., Englewood
941-474-5864
Wednesday-Thursday (excluding holidays) 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Fly Away Unto the Lord International Ministries
12450 Tamiami Trail Unit F., North Port
941-237-9286
Sept. 11 & 25, 2-3 p.m.
• Good Shepherd
1115 Center Road, Venice
941-379-6333
Sept. 1 & 15, 10-11:30 a.m.
• Laurel Civic Association
509 Collins Road, Nokomis
941-483-3338
Sept. 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Nokomis Park Community Center
234 Nippino Trail, Nokomis
Sept. 22, 9-10:30 a.m.
• Salvation Army
14600 Tamiami Trail, North Port
941-240-5108
Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) 9-noon, 1-3 p.m. by appointment only
1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice
941-484-6227
Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) 9 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m.
• St Nathaniel Episcopal Church
4200 S Biscayne Drive, North Port
941-426-2520
Thursday, Sept. 2 & 16, 10-11:30 a.m.
• Trinity Presbyterian Church
4365 State Road 776, Venice
941-492-6384
Sept. 7 & 21, 9-10:30 a.m.
• Trinity United Methodist Church
4285 Wesley Lane, North Port
941-426-1734
Mondays (excluding holidays), 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Trinity United Methodist/Edgewater Church
Sept. 1, 4:30-6 p.m.
• Venice Middle School
1900 Center Road, Venice
Sept. 9, 5-6:30 p.m.
• Lamarque Elementary School
3415 Lamarque Ave, North Port
Sept. 8, 5-6:30 p.m.
• Taylor Ranch Elementary
2500 Taylor Ranch Rail, Venice
Sept. 2, 5-6:30 p.m.
DeSoto County USDA Distribution
• 7th Day Adventist Church
2865 S.E. Ami Drive, Arcadia
Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-noon
• South Florida State College
2251 NE Turner Ave, Arcadia
Sept. 14 & 28, 4:30-6 p.m.
