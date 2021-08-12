South Sarasota County USDA Distribution, September 

• 7th Day Adventist Church

2375 S. Seaboard Ave, Venice

941-447-7025

Sept. 21, 4:30-6 p.m.

• Englewood Helping Hand

700 E Dearborn St., Englewood

941-474-5864

Wednesday-Thursday (excluding holidays) 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Fly Away Unto the Lord International Ministries

12450 Tamiami Trail Unit F., North Port

941-237-9286

Sept. 11 & 25, 2-3 p.m.

• Good Shepherd

1115 Center Road, Venice

941-379-6333

Sept. 1 & 15, 10-11:30 a.m.

• Laurel Civic Association

509 Collins Road, Nokomis

941-483-3338

Sept. 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Nokomis Park Community Center

234 Nippino Trail, Nokomis

941-379-6333

Sept. 22, 9-10:30 a.m.

• Salvation Army

14600 Tamiami Trail, North Port

941-240-5108

Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) 9-noon, 1-3 p.m. by appointment only

• Salvation Army

1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice

941-484-6227

Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) 9 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m.

• St Nathaniel Episcopal Church


4200 S Biscayne Drive, North Port

941-426-2520

Thursday, Sept. 2 & 16, 10-11:30 a.m.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church

4365 State Road 776, Venice

941-492-6384

Sept. 7 & 21, 9-10:30 a.m.

• Trinity United Methodist Church

4285 Wesley Lane, North Port

941-426-1734

Mondays (excluding holidays), 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Trinity United Methodist/Edgewater Church

4285 Wesley Lane, North Port

941-379-6333

Sept. 1, 4:30-6 p.m.

• Venice Middle School

1900 Center Road, Venice

Sept. 9, 5-6:30 p.m.

• Lamarque Elementary School

3415 Lamarque Ave, North Port

Sept. 8, 5-6:30 p.m.

• Taylor Ranch Elementary

2500 Taylor Ranch Rail, Venice

Sept. 2, 5-6:30 p.m.

DeSoto County USDA Distribution

• 7th Day Adventist Church

2865 S.E. Ami Drive, Arcadia

941-379-6333

Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-noon

• South Florida State College

2251 NE Turner Ave, Arcadia

941-379-6333

Sept. 14 & 28, 4:30-6 p.m.

