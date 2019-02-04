Southwest Florida Ecotourism Pioneer Publishes Book

“There’s A Captain in You” is an inspiring memoir by Capt. Marian Schneider, who created a business based on the dream of sharing and preserving the Gulf Coast environment in and around Boca Grande, Fla. Forty-six-year-old Marian possessed a boat and a dream when she embarked on a 27-year odyssey and the genesis of Grande Tours, the first ecotourism business in Charlotte County.
Inspired by her daddy’s example and the lessons she learned from him, Capt. Marian built a business whose foundation was firmly anchored in the love and respect of the environment, a desire to share with others and an urgency to preserve it for future generations. She introduced Charlotte County to the first kayak rentals which were the vessels for connecting visitors with another side of nature. Marian was promoting ecotourism before most people knew what it was.
Fundamental to the success of her business was her partnership with her native community of Boca Grande, a reciprocity of thanks and appreciation for what it had given her throughout her life. Capt. Marian and Grande Tours retired in the early 2010s. She spends her time between the Englewood area and North Georgia.
The public can connect with Capt. Marian through a series of scheduled book signings. Meet and greets and additional signing events will be added to her Facebook page, Facebook.com/TheresACaptainInYou. “There’s a Captain in You” is available at local booksellers and Amazon.
