The Safe Place and Rape Crises Center auxiliary card and game party provided a fun event for the more than 150 who attended.
When guests arrived, they were greeted by a luscious buffet of candy and nuts. There was also coffee, tea, bakery and a luncheon buffet. The event included 43 silent auction baskets, a 50/50 raffle and a silly hat and costume contest.
This extravaganza raised funds to provide refuge for abused women and their families. SPARCC has added a program to house animals.
Their new education arm goes into schools starting in preschool teaches students about being kind and loving.
In preschool, they bring in animals for the lesson. The program also teaches students how to report abuse.
Visit its website at www.sparcc.net for more information. Bravo SPARCC auxiliary for a gala.
Scholarship fundraiser
The Venice Chapter of the American Association of Women AAUW held a Tea with Vee fundraiser.
The purpose was to reintroduce Vee Garry Chiully to the community and celebrate her exemplary life and to raise funds for scholarships for their Girls Tech Trek Camperships.
The event included a tribute to Vee by Mayor John Holic and an opportunity for Vee to show how courage, faith and love are the tools for a happy life. Bravo Vee and AAUW.
Black Friday
The Elephant’s Trunk thrift shop is celebrating the day with 50% off almost everything in the store.
The Venice Art Center is celebrating Black Friday with their Bling Thing sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 with items made by local and near local artists.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Vee Garry Chiulli who proudly announces she celebrates birthdays that begin with the Number 9.
At the AAUW Tea Vee told about her life. She was the only female on stage when she received her master’s degree.
A few years of undergraduate studies started her teaching career and led her to a Ph.D. She became a grant writer and college prof, a published writer and host of the Vee on Venice television show.
Vee chairs the annual Miss Sun Fiesta scholarship pageant. She is a greeter at 9 a.m. Mass at Epiphany Cathedral. This community is grateful for Vee for teaching us how to live a productive happy life.
Vee Garry Chiulli is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
