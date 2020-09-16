SPARCC

SPARCC is hoping for some support from the community with its SPARCC SRclue — a virtual adventure — set to take place Oct. 24. SRclue Event Co-Chairs Susan Malloy Jones, left, and Emily Walsh are preparing for it.

SARASOTA – What is being called a “one-of-a-kind, virtual clue-quest event” will assist Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center with its mission to support programs and services for domestic and sexual violence survivors, it said in a news release.

SPARCC SRclue is set to start at 6 p.m., Oct. 24.

The news release said the “virtual-fundraising-event keeps health concerns regarding the virus at the forefront while also providing entertainment and a wonderful opportunity to support SPARCC.”

“This event promises to be incredible,” SPARCC Director of Development Mary Ellen Mancini said in the news release. “It’s safe, fun, community-oriented, and conveniently located at ‘Anywhere You Want to Be,’.... and it helps support SPARCC’s free programs and services for survivors and their children during these critical times. It’s definitely a win-win.”

The news release notes it “centers around delivered meals, small teams of four players, personal locations, a virtual party atmosphere and an unparalleled virtual clue-quest game.”

Michael’s on East or IL Panificio will be delivering gourmet meals to those taking part while there will be a live DJ and a type of personalized photo booth during the party, it said.

“After dinner, each team will get in on the clue-quest action and explore our beloved Sarasota community through a curated and professionally-developed virtual adventure game,” the news release said. “Once the teams have completed the game, the winner will be announced during the virtual wrap-up party.”

For more information, tickets or sponsorship potential, visit www.sparcc.net/events.

