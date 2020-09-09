Joyce Scott, Program Director of Our Mother’s House

 Scott Lawson North Port Editor

VENICE — The speaker for the next Business and Professional Women Englewood/Venice dinner is set.

Joyce Scott has been the program director of Our Mother’s House in Venice since 2005.

She will speak at the Sept. 15 BPWEV dinner meeting at Plantation Golf & Country Club.

“Joyce has overseen the growth and development of this program from a facility serving just four families to one serving 22 on any given night,” BPWEV said. “Originally from New York’s Long Island, she has lived in Southwest Florida for 29 years.”

She has a background in special education, mental health and juvenile justice — focusing on young women.

“She has served as an administrator and manager for over 35 years, and is especially pleased to be working with a program that focuses on women’s futures,” it said.

For reservations or more information on Business and Professional Women Englewood/Venice, visit its website at bpwev.org.

